Special Weather Statement issued for Pratt by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Kansas. Target Area: Pratt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pratt County through 515 PM CDT At 446 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm very near Cairo, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of . MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH