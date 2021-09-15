CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

A Met-Gala-Worthy Chocolate Chip Cookie From Featured Chef Sophia Roe

MindBodyGreen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Last night, a team of chefs—including well-being advocate and self-proclaimed fungi enthusiast Sophia Roe—served a fully plant-based menu to the stars at the Met Gala, which was moved to September from its usual "first Monday in May" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while these cookies (the recipe for which Roe shared on Instagram earlier this week) may not have been on the menu for the gala, they're certainly red-carpet-worthy.

www.mindbodygreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mental_Floss

What the Color of the Tag on Your Bread Bag Really Means

Many shoppers check the price tag, nutrition label, and ingredients list on a grocery item before tossing it in their shopping cart. When you're browsing the bakery section of your supermarket, there's one more part of the package worth checking: The color of the tag cinching the bread bag. According to Reader's Digest, this piece of plastic can tell you whether a loaf is freshly baked or past its prime.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
hotnewhiphop.com

Keke Palmer Receives Response From Met Gala Chef After Putting The Meal On Blast

After Keke Palmer, who hosted Vogue's livestream of Monday night's Met Gala, took to her IG story to reveal a not-so-great-looking meal, commenters across the internet wondered aloud if food like that was worth the Met Gala's hefty $30,000-$50,000 per ticket price tag. Palmer was definitely just playing, even saying so in her story, but the narrative over the last 36-or-so hours has been that the Met Gala food was not to die for.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chip Cookie#Dark Chocolate#Cookie Dough#Food Drink#Baking
favfamilyrecipes.com

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

These Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins combine warm pumpkin spice flavors and delicious pockets of chocolate. You will love how quickly they come together and how tender and moist they are!. We love to cook all kinds of recipes, but baking holds a special place in our hearts. Whether you are...
RECIPES
Shape Magazine

Ina Garten Says These Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies Are the Ultimate Mood Booster

This story originally appeared on EatingWell.com by Leah Goggins. We trust Ina Garten when it comes to just about anything, but especially when she reminds us to eat more cookies. The Barefoot Contessa shared an age-old truth on Instagram last week, reminding us that we're all a little happier when we indulge in a chocolate chip cookie — and she has just the recipe to put us in high spirits.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Easy Chocolate Chip Scones

These chocolate chip scones are the ideal breakfast treat: They’re flaky, moist, and not too sweet. Think of them as a marriage of cream scones and chocolate chip cookies, complete with the tender texture you love in scones and the melt-in-your-mouth chocolate that comes with a great cookie. Serve them...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Montclarion

Gourmet Bailey’s Just a Bite: Gluten-Free Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

The fall brings us many things. The feeling of a fresh start, beautiful scenery, crisp weather and of course, the amazingness that is pumpkin everything. So, I decided to capitalize on that and give you an easy pumpkin chocolate chip cookie recipe with a maple glaze. For this recipe you...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich [Vegan]

Bake a batch of peanut butter chocolate chip cookie bars. Allow them to cool completely. Lift the cookie with the parchment paper from the baking pan and set on top a large sheet of plastic wrap. Wrap tightly and transfer to the freezer. Freeze for 15 minutes. Once the cookie...
RECIPES
metrofamilymagazine.com

Pumpkin Cookies with Chocolate Freckles

These little morsels are monstrously moist and delicious. 4 ounces good quality dark chocolate, coarsely grated. Coat two cookie sheets with cooking spray; set aside. Mix pumpkin, honey and vanilla in a small mixing bowl; set aside. Mix flour, oats, ground spices and baking powder in a large mixing bowl.
RECIPES
baked-theblog.com

Chewy Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Chewy and with a crisp edge, these one-bowl oatmeal chocolate chunk cookies are the best of both worlds! With mostly brown sugar, they have a deep caramel flavour, and plenty of chocolate. These deliciously chewy chocolate chunk oatmeal cookies have a crisp, brown sugar edge. A large batch means more...
RECIPES
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese Cookies 9-10-21

With an electric mixer cream butter, cream cheese, and sugars until light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla and mix well. Mix in soda, flour and salt until well incorporated. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop tablespoon sized portions on baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Bake at 375° for 8-10...
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Quadruple chocolate cookie pizza

Do you like super gooey, chocolatey cookies? If so then you'll want to try this quadruple chocolate cookie pizza recipe that makes two small pizza cookies or 1 deep-dish (12-inch) pan cookie pizza. It consists of 4 different types of chocolate chips, with cocoa powder. This chocolate pizza can be made in a cast-iron skillet, pizza pan, or springform pan. Sometimes I add nuts to the recipe, but I didn't today, so that's another ingredient choice. This chocolate cookie pizza oozes with yumminess in every chocolate bite!
tastecooking.com

Little Pine’s Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

I was reading an interview with Common, the rapper/actor/activist, wherein he said that our Little Pine chocolate chip cookies were one of his favorite things. This made me love Common even more, especially for his clearly evolved and unimpeachable taste in cookies. Really, though— and I can say this without being a braggart as I didn’t invent this recipe— these are probably the best vegan chocolate chip cookies in town/in the country/in the world/in this solar system. When made right, they should be alternately gooey and crisp in all the right places. Serve with napkins, because . . . chocolate. P.S. Adding vanilla bean ice cream is encouraged.
RECIPES
B98.5

MUST TRY: 3 Ingredient Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

The best recipes are the ones that require little to no effort, and I've got the best and simplest 3 ingredient dessert recipe to share with you. Yep, 3 simple ingredients, and you're on your way to making the most delicious cookies you'll ever eat. Don't believe they are the best cookies? Don't just take my word for it; you can ask my husband, kids, extended family, and all of our friends. Every single one of them will tell you just how amazing these are...
RECIPES
The Guardian

How to make the perfect gluten-free chocolate chip cookies – recipe

The much-loved choc-chip biccie in trouble-free format for the gluten-intolerant … but who makes the best version?. Everyone loves chocolate chip cookies. Sadly, however, if you can’t tolerate gluten, chocolate chip cookies do not usually love you back – while squidgy brownies and many other deliciously squidgy cakes don’t really suffer for a lack of this natural glue, it’s harder to keep a biscuit together without it. Harder, yes, but not impossible. (Incidentally, today’s recipe is dedicated to my godson, who is currently awaiting the results of a test for coeliac disease and relieved to find that, whatever happens, there are still cookies in his future.)
RECIPES
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffins

When you’re craving a moist, fudgy, chocolatey chocolate chip muffin, I’ve got you covered. These Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffins are all that and whole lot more. Now, the reality of this is that these are more like a chocolate cupcake, but we’re calling them muffins so we can justify eating them for breakfast. But they’re amazingly delicious, regardless of the time of day.
ALABAMA STATE
northforker.com

Shop Local: Chef-worthy gadgets for the home cook from Complement the Chef

Late-summer produce and cooler nights are here and dinner on the patio beckons. Head to Complement the Chef in Southold for everything a NoFo kitchen needs. Citrus Squeezer Effortlessly extract fresh juice from lemons while filtering out seeds and pulp. $11. Wire Strainer Homemade corn fritters, zucchini chips and french...
SOUTHOLD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy