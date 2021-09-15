A Met-Gala-Worthy Chocolate Chip Cookie From Featured Chef Sophia Roe
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Last night, a team of chefs—including well-being advocate and self-proclaimed fungi enthusiast Sophia Roe—served a fully plant-based menu to the stars at the Met Gala, which was moved to September from its usual "first Monday in May" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while these cookies (the recipe for which Roe shared on Instagram earlier this week) may not have been on the menu for the gala, they're certainly red-carpet-worthy.www.mindbodygreen.com
