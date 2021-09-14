CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caltrans to restore PCH surf-eroded slopes in Ventura County

By Julia Nguyen
 6 days ago
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Caltrans will soon begin its slope erosion restoration project in Ventura County.

The California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, announced a $51 million project to construct two retaining walls to permanently restore surf eroded slopes on the coast side of Pacific Coast Highway, or PCH/State Route 1, south of Point Mugu State Park and Sycamore Canyon Road in Ventura County.

Caltrans says the project area is prone to erosion and needs adequate slope protection.

Caltrans says the slope has been structurally undermined by severe surf erosion. The erosion caused cracks and displacements of the roadway shoulder.

The retaining wall at post mile 4.0 is 600 feet long and the second retaining wall at post mile 4.2 is 200 feet long.

Caltrans construction workers will be drilling holes for 'cast-in-drilled-holes' piles to form a wall at the shoulder of the roadway without slope excavation.

The structural beams will then be inserted in 100-feet deep holes and concrete will be poured in to complete the pile.

There will also be rock scaling on the hillside along the northbound lanes of PCH from September 20 to October. Workers will remove loose rocks in the area and a steel mesh netting will be attached to the hillside to prevent falling rocks.

Flatiron Construction-Drill Tech Drilling & Shoring, Inc. will partner with Caltrans for this project.

The project is set to begin on September 20 and is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

The 1,000-foot stretch of the right southbound shoulder will be closed.

The southbound lane of PCH will be a shared roadway with bicyclists.

The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph in the work zone area.

There will also be intermittent lane closures. Caltrans warns that drivers should expect delays.

Construction will be from Monday through Saturday, day and night as needed.

The post Caltrans to restore PCH surf-eroded slopes in Ventura County appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

