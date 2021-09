The Dolphins were fortunate to make enough plays to win in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season, claiming a victory over the New England Patriots in Foxborough to start the year. Perhaps the Dolphins used up all their good fortunes for Week 2 in the process. Miami didn’t have a single thing break their way in the latest demolition of the team by the Buffalo Bills; Buffalo jumped into an early 14-0 lead and never looked back in the process. The more things change, the more they seem to stay the same.

