Mesmerising Schubert and sparkling Handel were highlights at this year’s ‘crazy’ Swiss festival. This year’s Lucerne festival has chosen “crazy” (“verrückt”) as its theme. It could be the choice any day, any season. Much of the greatest music, many composers, some performers and the world we live in answer to the description. The complexities of this past year, not least the need to restrict the Swiss city’s beautiful KKL concert hall to little more than half its usual 1,800-strong audience capacity, heighten its aptness. For an event that lasts a month and offers some 90 symphonic and chamber concerts, Lucerne allowed itself elasticity in interpreting its theme. “Crazy” embraces the mental health of composers, the eccentricity of particular works, even the very way concerts are conceived.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO