CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple unveils iPhone 13, new iPad, iPad mini and bigger Apple Watch

By Kyt Dotson
siliconangle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Inc. unveiled today during its “California Streaming” press event a series of much-anticipated new products, including the new iPhone 13 lineup, a new iPad and iPad mini, and the Apple Watch Series 7. The company also touted its upcoming A15 Bionic chip, which will be featured in the iPhone...

siliconangle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

How To Clear Up Space On Your Android Phone

Every smartphone comes with limited storage space for your files, whether we’re talking about pictures, videos, or any other type of file. You may want to pay attention to those, as you can fill up your storage really fast, especially if you don’t have plenty of it. Luckily, clearing up space on your Android phone is easy, and in this article, we’ll show you how to do it. Do note that this procedure does vary a bit from one phone to the next.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad#Apple Watch#Ipad Mini#Apple Inc#The Apple Watch Series 7#Super Retina Xdr#Neural Engine#Dolby Vision#Promotion#Center Stage#Usb
Cadillac News

How to Connect Your Phone, Tablet, or Laptop to Your TV

These days, phones aren’t just for making calls. Smartphones have a wealth of technology, and one of their many uses is for streaming. Even better news: You don’t have to strain your eyes watching video on the small screen of your phone. Instead, you can project that media — like your favorite TV show or a home movie that you want to share — from your smartphone (and tablets and laptop computers too) directly onto your TV. The process is called “screen mirroring” (sometimes “screen casting”). Here’s how.
TECHNOLOGY
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

How to preorder Apple’s new iPad and iPad Mini

As expected, Apple’s “California Streaming” was loaded with a flurry of announcements, from the iPhone 13 to the Apple Watch Series 7. Apple also used its annual fall showcase to introduce its latest tablets, specifically the ninth-gen iPad and all-new iPad Mini, the latter of which is a follow-up to the 2019 iPad Mini that takes heavy design cues from last year’s iPad Air. The new models are set to launch on Friday, September 24th, starting at $329 and $499, respectively, with preorders beginning today.
TECHNOLOGY
petapixel.com

Apple Introduces 9th Generation iPad and New iPad Mini

Apple has announced the new ninth-generation iPad, with new features as well as a new iPad Mini with a sleek design. Both tablets also see a major jump in performance over predecessors. The latest Apple event — “California Dreaming” — was kicked off with announcements for the company’s iPad lineup...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
iPad
macstories.net

Apple Updates the iPad mini and 10.2” iPad

At today’s Apple event, the company unveiled updates to the iPad mini and the 10.2” iPad. The 10.2” version continues to serve as Apple’s entry-level iPad at the lowest price point of any iPad, while the mini takes a more pro-like turn compared to its predecessor. iPad mini. The new...
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

All of Apple's discounts and terminations - iPhone 12, iPad mini, Apple Watch

Apple just announced its new iPhone lineup as well as a redesigned iPad mini, entry-level iPad and the Apple Watch Series 7. While most devices are going on pre-order soon, Apple is doing some further Fall cleaning and optimizing to its lineup - discounting some devices and discontinuing others. Here's a recap of what devices stayed, what are their prices and what devices went.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
Tidbits

Apple Redesigns the iPad mini, Upgrades the iPad

At Apple’s “California Streaming” event, the company unexpectedly announced an incremental upgrade to its base-model iPad and unveiled a redesigned iPad mini. Both are available to order now and will ship on 24 September 2021. The Sixth-Generation iPad mini. The iPad mini is small and apparently easily overlooked. Apple last...
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Apple event highlights—iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, all new iPad mini, and more

Today brings the most significant event of the year for Apple fans: The 2021 Apple event. After more than a year of rumors, we finally know what Apple’s been working on, and we’re excited to fill you in on these exciting new Apple gadgets. From the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and the iPad mini, you don’t want to miss out. Let’s go over today’s announcements and see what’s heading your way!
ELECTRONICS
hiconsumption.com

Apple Unveils Its 9th-Gen iPad Along With A Complete Redesign Of The Mini

Ever since its launch back in 2010, the iPad has dominated the tablet market because of its beautiful display, intuitive user experience, and robust technological capabilities. Never one for complacency, though, Apple has only continued to improve such features with each iteration, the latest amongst them promising to be the best one yet.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021-- Apple® today introduced the powerful new iPad mini® — with a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina® display — in four gorgeous finishes. Featuring the brand new A15 Bionic chip, the new iPad mini delivers up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation, making it the most capable iPad mini ever. A new USB-C port allows faster connectivity, and cellular models with 5G bring more flexible mobile workflows. New advanced cameras, Center Stage™, and support for Apple Pencil® (2nd generation) enable new ways for users to capture photos and videos, communicate with loved ones, and jot down their ideas when creativity strikes. The new iPad mini is available to order beginning today, and will be in stores beginning Friday, September 24.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Vergecast: iPhone 13, iPad Mini, and everything Apple announced

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories. This biggest tech story this week: Apple’s hardware event. Nilay, Dieter, and Verge managing editor Alex Cranz discuss...
TECHNOLOGY
TechNewsWorld

New iPad Mini Stars at Apple Refresh Event

365 Threat Monitor scans all emails as they reach your users' mailboxes to detect ransomware, phishing and spam. Receive real-time phone alerts, get real-time security breach updates and instantly delete threats with just one click - for free! Learn More. The latest version of the iPad Mini was the clear...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Apple event: iPhone 13 Pro, Max and Mini, new iPads, Watch and everything else announced during live stream launch

Apple has held its biggest event of the year, announcing a new iPhone.Or, more precisely, it announced four new iPhones, in two different ranges and three sizes, just like it did last year.And it revealed plenty more besides: new iPads, in two different sizes, and a major update to the Apple Watch. It also showed off updates to Fitness+ and gave a release date for iOS 15.Here is everything Apple announced during its “California Streaming” event – and everything it didn’t.iPhone 13 and MiniThe star of the show was the iPhone 13, as expected.On the outside, the improvements are fairly minimal:...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy