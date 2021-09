CEP Renewables LLC will begin expanding its solar-power project in Hunterdon County in the fourth quarter of this year, the company said in a statement Monday. The project will provide 16 megawatts total, enough to provide power for nearly 3,000 homes, according to Red Bank, New Jersey-based CEP. The solar panels are going up on the site of the former Hughesville Paper Mill in Holland Township.

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO