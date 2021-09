The New York Jets might have finally found a cornerstone in rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and he has exuded total confidence heading into his first NFL season. But reality might hit hard when the Jets take on the field, as Wilson could suffer rookie jitters against the more established signal-callers in the league. The 22-year-old, however, said he isn’t new to taking over an erstwhile struggling squad.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO