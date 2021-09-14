Gensler zeroes in on Citadel Securities as SEC considers payment for order flow ban

SEC boss Gary Gensler has been coming down hard on crypto regulation recently. The chairman has said that the crypto space, especially the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, needs to be properly regulated. Gensler believes that this will help the industry move forward in the long run. Citing that finance is built on trust and regulation would help the crypto space gain the trust that it needs from investors.

