Municipal General Election Logic and Accuracy Testing

Notice is hereby given that the logic and accuracy testing and preparation of the voting equipment to be used in the November 2, 2021, Municipal General Election for the City of Calhoun and the Town of Resaca will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Such preparation and testing will continue from day to day until complete and is open to the public and members of the public are entitled to be present during the preparation and testing. Said testing and preparation will be conducted at the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office located at 408 Court Street, Calhoun, Georgia.