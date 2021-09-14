Kim Kardashian Finally Reaches Billionaire Status – Here’s How

At last night's Met Gala, Kim Kardashian arrived with her entire body and face obscured by swathes of black Balenciaga jersey, but there was no question about who was under the face mask — ponytail or not. In a new Instagram post, Kardashian explained that the look, which was created by her pal (and Balenciaga creative director) Demna Gvasalia, was more American than anyone thought, comparing the head-to-toe monochrome look to a T-shirt and stating that was a way to showcase the Met Gala's theme, American Independence.

