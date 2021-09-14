CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Finally Reaches Billionaire Status – Here's How

Kim Kardashian has finally joined Kylie Jenner in billionaire status. The former Keeping up with the Kardashians star makes a lot of money doing a lot of different things. It’s really no surprise Kim is now a billionaire. She has been famous for years, especially because of the show she and her family starred in – Keeping up with the Kardashians. Of course, that show is where a huge amount of her money comes from Life & Style says.

