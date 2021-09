So, in a way, the Diamondbacks' 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night was another bit of damage sustained from Kelly's bout with COVID. Not only did it rob the Diamondbacks of a month's worth of starts from arguably their most reliable starter, it also came with a ramp-up period as he works his way back. First time back, you have this kind of image in your head of what it should go like," Kelly said.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO