The Details Of Lupita Nyong’o’s MET Gala Look

By Kyra Alessandrini
Essence
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe actress was a denim darling at the event. Actress and author Lupita Nyong’o attended the 2021 Met Gala and successfully paid homage to American fashion (this year’s theme) through her red carpet look. Her hair was inspired by artist Lorna Simpson, said Vernon François, Lupita Nyong’o’s hair stylist, to Vogue. “[Simpson’s] take on texture is powerful, and I wanted to imitate the effortless wave and movement that she conveys in her work.

Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
E! News

Breaking Down the Unbelievable Details Behind Kim Kardashian, Iman and More Stars' 2021 Met Gala Looks

Watch: Saweetie Wears Dress with 10 Million Crystals at 2021 Met Gala. Consider the Met Gala red carpet a walking museum—because these looks are truly pieces of art. We can always count on the stars to bring their fashion A-game to the annual event, but with every passing year, they continue to level up with their creativity and sheer craftsmanship. After a two-year break as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Met Gala packed an extra punch of innovation as celebrity guests and their designer pairings paid homage to the evening's theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.
Click2Houston.com

All the best looks from the 2021 Met Gala

The Met Gala in September? Thanks to COVID-19, the annual event (which hasn’t happened since 2019) was pushed back from May, and boy, did the celebrities step out Monday night in their wildest fashion. The Met Gala, which is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume...
Vanity Fair

Inside Jack Harlow’s Tommy Hilfiger Look at the 2021 Met Gala

As hard as it is to remember the time before rapper Jack Harlow was a radio fixture, the pandemic has meant that the 23-year-old Louisville native hasn’t had too many opportunities to show off on the red carpet. This year, Harlow is attending the Met gala for the first time, and by wearing Tommy Hilfiger, he’s taking the night’s theme, American fashion, very seriously.
la-story.com

Lancôme Ambassador Lupita Nyong’o Gets a Glow from Celebrity MA Nick Barose!

Celebrity Makeup Artist Nick Barose worked with Lupita Nyong’o, Lancôme Ambassador. “Lupita’s denim Versace gown was inspired by the American West, so I wanted to draw inspiration from 90s Versace makeup, as well as Femme Fatale looks from old Hollywood western movies in the 40s – both had strong brows and bold lips. I wanted the look to be super glamorous and classic, but also tie-in the blue denim color, which is so iconically American.”
Essence

Exclusive: Rihanna Shares The Details Behind Her MET Gala Carpet Look

The 'Anti' singer and mogul caught up with ESSENCE on the red carpet. After a night of looks to die for ranging from Chloe x Halle‘s sisterly nod to Tina Turner to Yara Shahidi‘s Josephine Baker-inspired gown, Rihanna appeared on the MET Gala red carpet to serve what we’d been waiting for. The ‘Anti’ singer appeared in a Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat alongside her rapper beau A$AP Rocky, who made their red carpet debut together at this year’s MET Gala. Just after 10 PM EST, the FENTY Beauty mogul arrived on the carpet fashionably late – emphasis on the “fashion” – straightaway following the tapping of her highly-anticipated Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show.
westwoodhorizon.com

The Looks of the 2021 MET Gala That Met Our Expectations

This year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) chose a bold, but specific theme of “American independence” for their fabulous annual party, the MET Gala. The MET Gala is, for lack of a better word, iconic. Every year at the MET, entertainers, athletes, influencers, and anyone labeled a “celebrity” has the opportunity to dress up in glamorous looks for public reflection. With such limited room to interpret the theme, the only solution for some celebrities was to wear a literal American flag, but others chose to ignore the dress code and unleash their creativity.
WWD

Jeremy O. Harris’ Tommy Hilfiger Met Gala Look Paid Homage to Aaliyah

“It started on a boat in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea,” said Jeremy O. Harris on Sunday afternoon, the day before the Met Gala. The dynamic writer and producer — of “Slave Play” and “Zola” fame — was with a friend who works closely with Tommy Hilfiger, and was tipped off that the designer was interested in dressing him for the Met Gala.
Vogue Magazine

Naomi Osaka’s Met Gala Look Is a Powerful Celebration of Her Heritage

If there’s any young athlete that knows how to balance a show-stopping fashion moment with a personal or political statement, it’s Naomi Osaka. A sartorial trailblazer within the world of tennis—and a four-time Grand Slam winner, lest we forget—Osaka’s tenacity on the court is matched only by her keen eye for style. A self-professed fan of Rei Kawakubo, Kerby-Jean Raymond at Pyer Moss, and, of course, Nicolas Ghesquière’s designs for Louis Vuitton, for whom she is now an ambassador, Osaka can serve a red carpet look just as effortlessly as she can serve a match point.
Vogue Magazine

Venus Williams and Prabal Gurung Brought Cinematic Glamour to the Met Gala

Venus Wiliams knows her fashion. The tennis ace and designer has always had an eye for great style, so when it came time to plot out her look for this year’s Met Gala, she wanted a collaborator as attuned to the industry and its history. Enter, Prabal Gurung. The designer, whose spring/summer 2020 “Who Gets to Be American” sashes are a highlight of the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition, teamed up with Williams to create an exquisite crimson silk faille and duchesse satin gown with a flowing train. The piece would stand out at any event, but Williams felt it was ideal for the Met. “As a designer myself, working with a visionary like Prabal was an incredible experience, and I couldn’t be happier with how the dress turned out,” she shared post-event.
Vogue Magazine

Pete Davidson’s Met Gala Look Has a Heartwarming Story

Pete Davidson cleans up nicely. That was evident at the Met gala 2021, when the fashion-loving bro wore a polished dress by Thom Browne, in lieu of the more expected suit. The comedian has been experimenting with fashion this past year, thanks to his stylist Britt Theodora. Just last week, she put him in a T-shirt by The Vampire’s Wife, a purple Bode knit cardigan, and bold print pants by Somdusca for his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, bringing his love for fashion to a more outré level. Theodora brought that same risk-taking philosophy to Davidson’s Thom Browne look. “We felt the dress represented Thom Browne’s identity as an American designer who is constantly breaking boundaries and norms,” Theodora tells Vogue. “The classic shape of the dress gave the perfect ode to American tailoring.”
Vogue Magazine

Maluma’s Smoldering Met Gala Look Didn’t Skimp on Shine

Maluma attended the 2021 Met gala glitzing and glamming in a fire-engine red leather look from Versace, complete with a studded collar, monogram cuffs, and fringe. The pants—also leather—featured bedazzled pockets and a glittering jersey stripe. On his arm? None other than Donatella Versace, who, earlier in the day, left the superstar a tender note on his bed along with his outfit: “Dear Maluma, I can’t wait to see you at the Met! Lots of love. Donatella x.” Maluma had some dear things to say about Ms. Versace as well. “My favorite part of the night was just truly enjoying seeing everyone at the Met and accompanying the iconic Donatella Versace,” he told Vogue. “She’s so inspirational, funny, and a passionate person.”
GreenMatters

Our Favorite Sustainable Looks at the 2021 Met Gala

If you’re looking to make a fashion statement, the annual Met gala is the place to do it — if you can score an invite, that is. And at the 2021 soirée, held on Sept. 13 (the first one since May 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic), we were happy to see that a handful of celebrity guests wore sustainably-made Met gala outfits, some of which also aimed to promote social justice causes.
buffalonynews.net

Kareena reacts to Kim's Met Gala look

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Like many others, it seems like Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is also shocked to see reality TV star Kim Kardashian's undercover look at Met Gala 2021. On Tuesday, Kim arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing Balenciaga shrouds over...
Ok Magazine

Georgina Chapman Attended The Met Gala With Boyfriend Adrien Brody As Ex-Husband Harvey Weinstein's Accuser Lupita Nyong'o Was Also In Attendance

Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife Georgina Chapman is back in the spotlight after living in the shadow of her ex-husband's scandals for years. The Marchesa designer made a red carpet appearance at the 2021 Met Gala on the arm of her boyfriend Adrien Brody while her former spouse's accuser, Lupita Nyong'o, also attended the star-studded charity bash.
