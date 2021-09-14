CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

Excel Eco Clean can give new life to your concrete and decking

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Badger, owner/president of Excel Eco Clean, Inc, shows how their soft wash technique can clean not only housing, but driveways and decks. We are an exterior “soft washing” company servicing both residential and commercial structures in central Illinois. Soft washing is the safe alternative to pressure or power washing. We are able to clean almost all outside surfaces including roofs, siding, brick, decks, fencing, flat concrete and more. We can even do playground sanitizing! We do this without pressure and therefor our processes are safe for all surfaces, unlike power washing that is very damaging.

