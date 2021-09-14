Angelina Jolie spotted in Capitol meeting with senators

© Getty Images

Angelina Jolie was spotted walking through the Senate basement Tuesday during a visit on Capitol Hill.

The director and "Maleficent" actor was reportedly meeting with Senate lawmakers, including Majority Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.), about the Violence Against Women Act.

“I’m in DC leading up to the VAWA reauthorization, FBI reforms, and other important protections and rights. I’ve met with experts for years now, learning about best practices including non-biased forensic evidence collection, and advocating for improvements," Jolie said, according to a press release.

"I’m grateful for these timely and valuable meetings with Senators, especially focused on provisions for children’s health.”

The law, originally authored by President Biden in 1994, lapsed in February of 2019. A Schumer spokesman didn't immediately return a request for comment.

The House passed legislation in March to reauthorize the VAWA.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and would provide grants for state and local governments that are working to address sexual assault, domestic abuse and dating violence and stalking through different programs.

According to the release, Jolie met with senators to support the reauthorization, and asked them to include "provisions to better protect children against domestic violence and to prioritize children's health and safety in legal responses to trauma, including through judicial training and advancements in forensic evidence collection."

On Wednesday morning, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Wednesday morning that she had also met "with the tireless and committed" Jolie to discuss the issue.

Jolie, a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and a human rights activist, has long flirted with a political bid.

"Never say never," the 46-year-old performer said in a 2019 interview.

—Updated Wednesday at 11:18 a.m.