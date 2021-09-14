CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Northeastern State Scores Late to Defeat Lady Bison Soccer

hardingsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEARCY – The Harding women's soccer team fell 2-0 Monday to Northeastern State in non-conference action at the Stevens Soccer Complex. It was the final game of a five-game home stand for Harding. Harding falls to 2-4-0 on the season and Northeastern State improves to 2-1-1. GOALS. Northeastern State 1,...

hardingsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

College Football 2021: 4 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 4

We’ll call Week 3 a week of near misses in college football. The Top 25 teams had a pretty tough time last week. No. 1 Alabama escaped Florida by two points, third-ranked Oklahoma had an extremely close call against Nebraska, Clemson’s 14-8 win over Georgia Tech was much different than many saw the game going, and Cincinnati, Penn State, and Coastal Carolina also had some close wins. Even Ohio State was given a run deep into the fourth quarter by Tulsa.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hngnews.com

McFarland boys soccer defeats DeForest

In a rematch of the alternate-fall sectional final game from a season ago, McFarland pulled out a 1-0 home victory over DeForest on Thursday, Sept. 2. A second-half goal from junior forward Mason Brown, assisted by junior midfielder Bubba Blair in the 66th minute gave McFarland the win. Senior goalkeeper...
DEFOREST, WI
kzoo.edu

Men's Soccer Defeated by Wilmington

Kalamazoo, Mich. – The Kalamazoo College men's soccer team dropped a 4-0 decision to Wilmington (Ohio) College Saturday evening at MacKenzie Field. Wilmington seized the lead in the 12th minute and added three second-half goals to complete the scoring. The Quakers had the advantage in shots (16-15). Five separate Hornets...
KALAMAZOO, MI
shorelinemedia.net

Shelby soccer defeats Manistee

SHELBY — Shelby picked up another win Monday night at home, defeating Manistee 3-1 behind two goals from Ryan Jenkins. Mason Garcia got the Tigers on the board first, and Jenkins added two more goals later in the game. Shelby led 2-0 at halftime before an evenly played second half.
SHELBY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
princetonherald.com

Lady Panthers defeat Crandall on road

On the verge of district competition, the Lady Panthers had the chance to gain some extra momentum last week. Holding a 17-11 overall record, Princeton struggled in their final tournament, losing all four of their first day matchups. They ended strong, winning all three of its Saturday games to put themselves in great position for success.
PRINCETON, TX
KVOE

Emporia State soccer defeats CSU-Pueblo 5-1

The Emporia State soccer team defeated Colorado State-Pueblo 5-1 Friday night. They scored all 5 goals in the 2nd half. Hannah Woolery scored 2 goals. Mackenzie Dimarco, Kyleigh Roe, and Liz Palmer each scored a goal. The Lady Hornets are now 3-0 for the season. They play at Colorado Christian...
EMPORIA, KS
valleynewslive.com

Bison Soccer Falls On the Road At Creighton

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State women’s soccer team fell on the road Thursday evening to Creighton 2-0 at Morrison Stadium. The host Bluejays (5-1-1) would extend their shutout streak to four games, as they scored late in the first half and added a second half penalty kick goal to defeat the Bison (0-5-1).
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern State#American Bison#Covid#Lauren Service#Ouachita Baptist
wufe967.com

Lady Pirates Defeat Pierce!

The Appling County Lady Pirate softball team defeated Pierce County in an away region contest on Tuesday. They won by a score of 2-1. That brings our Lady Pirates to a record of 12-1 so far this season!. They play Brantley at home on Thursday. The game starts at 6:00...
SPORTS
lakelandcc.edu

Women's soccer defeats Commodores

The Lakeland women's soccer team traveled to Lorain County Community College to face the Commodores on Tuesday and came away with a 2-1 victory. With the win, Lakeland's record improves to 3-4 on the season. The Lakers first goal was set up by a nice through ball pass from Bridgette Karr (Eastlake North HS) to Mya Cannaday (Brush HS). Cannaday took it to the goal and buried the shot at the 7:01 mark giving the Lakers the early 1-0 lead. Lakeland continued to pressure the Commodores throughout and finished with a 22-5 shots on goal advantage. The eventual winning goal was scored by Karr in the 71st minute as she found the back of the net on a pass from Cannaday after a nice through ball from Makayla Bolon (Lawrence School). This goal proved to be pivotal as the Lakers were caught watching the Commodores score a goal as time expired.
KIRTLAND, OH
hudsonvalley360.com

GIRLS SOCCER: Mustangs score late goal for 1-0 win over Titans

CRARYVILLE — The Cairo-Durham Mustangs defeated Patroon Conference girls soccer rival Taconic Hills Titans in a 1-0 thriller on Wednesday. Mackenzie Sherburne scored the Mustangs’ lone goal with under 13:00 on the clock and led Cairo-Durham to a road victory after a tough battle in the early part of the season.
DURHAM, NY
KVOE

Emporia State soccer ranked 15th in lates Coaches poll

After not being ranked last week the Emporia State womens soccer team is ranked 15th in this weeks United Soccer Coaches poll. The Lady Hornets are 2-0 after wins over Rockhurst and Concordia St. Paul. Flagler is ranked number 1. Central Missouri is ranked 7th and Missouri Western is ranked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
ocsportszone.com

Brea Olinda scores late to defeat Sunny Hills 40-37 in wild non-league game

Andrew Rubio (right) and Justus Thongprahchanh led Brea Olinda to a victory Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone) Andrew Rubio scored three touchdowns and quarterback Justus Thongprahchanh threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third to lead Brea Olinda to a 40-37 victory over Sunny Hills Friday night at Brea Olinda.
FOOTBALL
hometownsource.com

Marquette runs in two scores vs Bison

The Magic opened the scoring and never trailed in their 21-7 victory against the Bison on Friday, Sept. 3. Both defenses started the game with fourth down stops before Anthony Staryszak found Carson Kolles from 19 yards out for Monticello’s first touchdown of the year. Austin Marquette ran in two...
MONTICELLO, MN
clarionsportszone.com

Soccer: Lady Cats Fall To Lady Fires

The homestanding Clarion Area Lady Cats Soccer Team fell in a close 3-2 match to the Forest Area Lady Fires, on Thursday (September 9th). The Fires scored two first half goals. Olivia Siegel opened the scoring with 10:35 gone, in the half giving Forest Area a 1-0 lead. Emily Best put the Fires up 2-0 at the 28:45 mark.
SOCCER
Onward State

Liam Butts’ Late Goal Earns Penn State Men’s Soccer 2-1 Win Over Penn

Despite trailing at the half, Penn State men’s soccer (3-1-1) snapped Penn’s (2-1) undefeated start to the season with a 2-1 victory in Philadelphia Friday night. The Nittany Lions conceded early, but a 51st-minute goal from Andrew Privett, and a Liam Butts strike within 10 minutes from the final whistle clinched the third win of the season for Jeff Cook’s squad.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesalinepost.com

SOCCER: Rossi's Torrid Scoring Pace Continues, Saline Defeats Dexter, 2-1

All those years of playing older competition to keep up with his big brother are paying dividends for Christian Rossi. The Saline junior scored two goals to lead Saline past Dexter, 2-1, and keep the Hornets undefeated in the SEC Red. Rossi's two-goal performance comes after his four-goal performance in Saline's 4-0 win at Bedford earlier this week.
SALINE, MI
chatsports.com

UH soccer defeats Jackson State in double overtime

UH soccer got back on track Sunday afternoon with a 1-0 win in double overtime over Jackson State for its sixth win on the season. Freshman midfielder Samantha Wiehe scored the winning goal unassisted for the Cougars in the 100th minute. This was Wiehe’s first goal of the season and of her collegiate career.
SOCCER
bucknellbison.com

Women's Soccer Scores Twice Late to Upend Rider, 3-1

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Paige Temple scored a first-half golazo, and after an unfortunate second-half own goal, Kelley Francis and Rylee Donaldson hit the back of the net in the final 11 minutes to send the Bucknell women's soccer team to a 3-1 win over Rider on Sunday afternoon at Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy