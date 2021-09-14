Northeastern State Scores Late to Defeat Lady Bison Soccer

The Lakeland women's soccer team traveled to Lorain County Community College to face the Commodores on Tuesday and came away with a 2-1 victory. With the win, Lakeland's record improves to 3-4 on the season. The Lakers first goal was set up by a nice through ball pass from Bridgette Karr (Eastlake North HS) to Mya Cannaday (Brush HS). Cannaday took it to the goal and buried the shot at the 7:01 mark giving the Lakers the early 1-0 lead. Lakeland continued to pressure the Commodores throughout and finished with a 22-5 shots on goal advantage. The eventual winning goal was scored by Karr in the 71st minute as she found the back of the net on a pass from Cannaday after a nice through ball from Makayla Bolon (Lawrence School). This goal proved to be pivotal as the Lakers were caught watching the Commodores score a goal as time expired.

KIRTLAND, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO