Police warn of movie prop money used as actual currency
Police are warning merchants and Las Cruces area residents of movie prop money that is being passed as actual currency. Over the last weekend, the Las Cruces Police Department received two reports of movie prop money that was passed as legal tender. Las Cruces police have identified movie prop money in $20 denominations in two separate cases filed over the weekend. It’s common for movie prop money to be in larger denominations including $50 and $100 bills.www.desertexposure.com
