“Tried and True” Isn’t Always Best in IT

Open source is a growing force in today’s world. The world of open source opens up new possibilities for all types of people to contribute to a project. Barriers to contribution and participation are typically low—meaning anyone from anywhere can join a project and contribute. Contributors hail from different countries, time zones and companies; English might not be their first language, and the educational background, experience, availability and motivations for their participation in a community differ. Despite this diversity, a healthy, inclusive community strives to achieve a common goal through various communication channels such as documentation, discussion forums, meetups, blogs—those are the most visible evidence of communication style and tone. But much of the work of an open source project happens in issue and code commit messages and code reviews. And those communications, while not as readily apparent, often form the basis for a project’s reputation as an inclusive, diverse and welcoming community. To understand the true nature of a project’s health, it’s important to ask the question: Are PR reviews constructive and inclusive? Do they foster a positive environment?

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO