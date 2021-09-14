CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Pete Hammond’s Emmy Predictions 2021: Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series – Will Voters Make The Smart Choice In A Strong Field?

By Pete Hammond
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cB7Nv_0bw60YcS00

Like the Lead Comedy Actor group, this category only sports five nominees, including veterans Tracee Ellis Ross and Allison Janney, but also two new HBO Max shows providing sensational roles for a couple of TV sitcom veterans. Deservedly, the Emmy last year went to Catherine O’Hara of Schitt’s Creek , showing that voters do like to honor their icons when they can. However, this is a category that usually resists change: Julia Louis Dreyfus won it six times in a row for Veep , and Candice Bergen took it five times in a row for Murphy Brown . This year there is one former Emmy winner who carries the odds to be back in the winner’s circle for a new show that broke just as the season came to an end. Here is the rundown of the nominees and then scroll down for the predicted winner, followed by analysis and a predicted winner in the corresponding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category.

Aidy Bryant , Shrill

Bryant is just fine in this Hulu comedy, but how many voters have even seen it? Her nomination was a surprise, but the less competitive nature of the category, and the fact several shows that might have made the cut were not on the air this season, helped her get this bid. Good as she is, there is little chance of winning. Voters love her though, and she is also up for SNL in supporting.

Kaley Cuoco , The Flight Attendant

After 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory , Cuoco took matters into her own hands, found Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 novel, took it to Warner Bros. and got a deal for her new series. Her efforts paid off: she landed it smoothly and got her first ever Emmy nomination for a role that takes her off into new directions, where the sky’s the limit. She could be a sleeper here, but there is some stiff competition on the flight path.

Allison Janney , Mom

Janney won a couple of supporting Emmys for the first couple of years of this great sitcom, but then decided to go for lead status, regularly earning more nominations (she has 15 in her career and seven wins). A win here could tie her with Cloris Leachman in rarefied territory, and the series gets to end on a high note. Will that be enough? Or do voters think Janney already has enough?

Tracee Ellis Ross , Black-ish

Ross has proved herself and has been racking up Emmy nominations since 2016 for this sitcom, which only has one more year to go. Will voters wait to honor her on the final season, or will they throw what would be a major upset in the series’ seventh inning?

Jean Smart , Hacks

Smart has nailed the most memorable role of her career as Deborah Vance, an aging Vegas female comedian (think Joan Rivers meets Elayne Boosler with a bit of Debbie Reynolds), in this darkly funny and biting series. She’s so good in this it would be a shock if she doesn’t pick up a fourth career Emmy.

THE PREDICTED WINNER: JEAN SMART, HACKS. Not even close.

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Aidy Bryant has little chance of winning in the Lead category, and not much chance here either as one of three SNL nominees that also include two-time winner Kate McKinnon and another SNL vet Cecily Strong. I doubt any of them can win against some killer competition that also includes two more members of the Ted Lasso cast. Both are simply superb, but Hannah Waddingham as the team owner probably has the advantage over equally fine Juno Temple.

Rosie Perez is always fun to have on board and she doesn’t disappoint in The Flight Attendant , but for edgy brilliance check out Hannah Einbinder, who is the other ‘hack’ in Hacks —believe me, she goes toe-to-toe with Jean Smart, and that’s no small task. With 20 noms for Ted Lasso and 15 for Hacks , it comes down to a question of which new show got more eyeballs from Emmy voters. If Temple can pull just a few votes away from Waddingham, who has been a precursor favorite on the awards circuit, that could open the door for Einbinder. I’m really torn. Can we call it a tie?

THE PREDICTED WINNER:  HANNAH WADDINGHAM,  TED LASSO. In a battle between a pair of Hannahs, momentum for Ted Lasso probably tips the scale in Waddingham’s favor.

Comments / 0

Related
hot969boston.com

2021 Emmy’s Red Carpet: 30 Memorable Looks From Worst to Best

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is here, and so is the red carpet fashion. From patterns that are much too busy, to stunning ensembles that push the limits of creativity, we’ve got the worst and best looks of the night that we won’t forgive or forget. (L) Brendan Hunt's pants...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion: Most Memorable Looks from Anya Taylor-Joy to Billy Porter

After a 2020 awards show where the nominees appeared virtually, the Emmy Awards are back and in person this year. Taking place at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, the red carpet parade started at 3 p.m. PT with early arrivals including The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor wearing Loewe, Nailed It! host Nicole Byer in a purple Christian Siriano gown, Rita Wilson in Tom Ford and SNL‘s Bowen Yang in silver platform heels. Among the night’s trends: bright, bold colors, especially neon yellows worn by Kaley Cuoco, Michaela Coel and Anya Taylor-Joy, and brilliant pink hues seen on Angela Bassett, Uzo Aduba and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Perez
Person
Allison Janney
Person
Jean Smart
Person
Candice Bergen
Person
Debbie Reynolds
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Hello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco's BTS post from the Emmys has fans gushing over her pajamas

Kaley Cuoco left fans absolutely mesmerized with her appearance at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards in her neon yellow gown. However, the actress shared moments from her glam routine for the show as she paid a special tribute that really got fans talking. WATCH: Kaley Cuoco shares exciting career news.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kerry Washington’s Silky Corset Gown Elevates One of 2021’s Biggest Trends at Emmy Awards

Kerry Washington turned one of 2021’s biggest trends into a red carpet moment at tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards. The “Scandal” actress tapped Law roach to help her style her ensemble for the evening, arriving at the show in Los Angeles in glam attire. The look, custom courtesy of Etro, featured a cowl neck, floor-sweeping hem and a cinched corset waist; the entirety of the design was formed from a silky glacier blue fabric for a glam appeal. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Issa Rae Takes the Plunge in a Metallic Fishnet Gown at 2021 Emmy Awards

Issa Rae added a touch of modern flair to the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet lineup tonight. The “Insecure” actress tapped stylist Jason Rembert and his brand Aliette for the show this evening in Los Angeles. The bespoke design included a plunging, spaghetti-strap silhouette and a floor-sweeping hem, all formed with a metallic fishnet fabric. Balanced with black undergarments and drop earrings, fishnet, crocheted fabric and mesh materials come together as another major trend for celeb style in 2021 whether it’s a netted gown on the red carpet or Bottega Veneta’s cult-favorite sandals. Kathryn Hahn also brought fishnet to the 2021...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Hbo#Veep#The Big Bang Theory#Warner Bros#Snl#Hannahs
Parade

These 25 Performers Have Been Snubbed By the Emmys More Than Any Other Actors!

Fair warning: When you watch the 73rd annual Emmy Awards (Sept. 19 on CBS), prepare for some of your favorite stars to go home empty-handed—again. That’s because the show remains a tough competition for even the most established TV actors and actresses. “It’s frustrating,” says TV Guide senior critic Matt Roush. “Some people do their best work and yet just don’t get in the winner’s circle.” The reasons vary, from rotten timing (“Imagine going against Julia Louis-Dreyfus every year,” says Roush) to being on the “wrong” network—one without the clout to swing big votes—or on a traditional broadcast platform in the age of powerhouse streaming services like Netflix and Amazon.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Comedy Guest Actress Emmy predictions: Experts say Maya Rudolph will repeat for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Last year, Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”) took home an Emmy Award thanks to her viral impersonation of Kamala Harris. Now, 10 of 11 of Gold Derby’s Experts from major media outlets think she’ll claim a repeat trophy in Best Comedy Guest Actress. The final Expert picks Kristen Wiig (“Saturday Night Live”) to win instead. Jane Adams (“Hacks”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”), Bernadette Peters (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) and Issa Rae (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”) round out the category. Hurry and make your Emmy predictions before the Creative Arts ceremonies take place Saturday, September 11 and...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Jean Smart joins Betty White as the only performers to complete the comedy Emmy trifecta

As expected, “Hacks” star Jean Smart took home the Emmy for Best Comedy Actress during Sunday’s 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. In doing so, the 11-time nominee became just the second person in history to win an Emmy in the comedy lead, supporting and guest categories — and all for different shows. The only other person to complete the trifecta is the legendary Betty White. On the HBO Max comedy, Smart portrays Deborah Vance, a comedy pioneer with a long-running Vegas show who reluctantly takes a young writer (newcomer and Emmy nominee Hannah Einbinder) under her wing. It’s an unforgettable and quite...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Jean Smart pays tribute to her late husband during Emmys speech

With her Hacks win, Jean Smart joins Betty White as only two actresses to win guest, supporting, and lead comedy Emmys. During Sunday's Emmy Awards, Hacks star Jean Smart took home the award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on the hit HBO Max series. In Hacks, Smart plays legendary Las Vegas stand-up comedian Deborah Vance, who finds herself struggling to stay relevant in today's landscape. Vance is then paired up with a young writer named Ava (Hannah Einbinder) who has been canceled following a controversial tweet, and together, they reinvigorate her comedy routine.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVGuide.com

Emmy Awards 2021: Best and Worst Moments

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony was not without its moments! But were those moments "best," or were those moments "worst"? That's what we're here to tell you. Go ahead and delete the Emmy Awards off your Tivo because we're gonna save you some time -- not everyone has the luxury to sit through a speech by the director of The Queen's Gambit -- and skip straight to the good (and bad) stuff.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kathryn Hahn Walks 2021 Emmys Red Carpet in Glittering Fishnet Heels & the Biggest Belt of the Night

Kathyrn Hahn has arrived at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards and all eyes were on her bold heels. Up for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, the “WandaVision” actress took to the red carpet at tonight’s show in Los Angeles in head-to-toe black attire. The Lanvin ensemble layered a strapless, peplum top over cropped black trousers, all cinched together with a dramatic oversize belt. The outfit also came complete with a glittering green and white necklace and statement heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Reason for Not Attending Emmys Despite 'Friends' Nominations

Anyone hoping for a live Friends reunion during Sunday's Primetime Emmy Awards will be disappointed since Jennifer Aniston will not be there. Aniston and the rest of the main Friends cast are nominees this year as executive producers on the HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion, but she does not plan to pick up the award if it wins. Friends: The Reunion also earned three Creative Arts Emmy nominations.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

4 reasons why Bowen Yang will become first ‘SNL’ featured player to win Emmy

Few sketch performers have had the kind of meteoric rise of Bowen Yang in his first two seasons as a performer on “Saturday Night Live.” The actor came out of the gate strong with a slew of memorable characters like Chen “Trade Daddy” Ciao and impressions of Kim Jong-un and Andrew Yang. He has also made a huge mark on Weekend Update, appearing in two of the most memorable segments of this past season, as himself to discuss anti-Asian violence in America and, mere weeks later, as the iceberg that sunk the Titanic. This versatility helped Yang become the first...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmy Nominees Mj Rodriguez and Hannah Waddingham Celebrate at TV Academy Party Ahead of Awards Show

It may not have been as big and celebrity-filled as it usually is, but the TV Academy’s annual pre-Emmy party for performer nominees on Friday night was still a star-studded affair. “Pose” star Mj Rodriguez, who goes into the Emmys on Sunday as the first trans woman to be nominated for an Emmy in a lead acting category, said she has been receiving a steady stream of texts from co-stars Billy Porter (who is also nominated) and Indya Moore since the start of the weekend. “I just want to constantly keep making that change,” Rodriguez told me on the red carpet....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Arrivals (Photos)

This year’s Emmy Awards mark the return to an in-person ceremony for the star-studded event, making walking the red carpet all the more special for the nominees and other Hollywood guests. Accordingly, television stars arrived to L.A. Live’s Event Deck dressed to the nines, donning gorgeous gowns and dapper tuxes....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Pete Hammond’s Emmy Predictions 2021: Outstanding Television Movie Pits A Tony Winner Against Sundance Films, Dolly Parton & Robin Roberts

My coming week of Emmy predictions in key categories gets under way with Outstanding Television Movie, which will be presented this weekend at the Creative Arts Awards, rather than on the CBS primetime broadcast September 19. With that downgrade, and if there was more proof needed of the sorry state of the Television Movie category — once a proud beacon for the networks — the combined total number of nominations for this year’s crop of nominees in the category is just a measly seven, spread among the five nominees. Compare that to 63 overall nominations for the five Limited Series nominees, and you can see where the love is really being spread.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy