Spartans travel to face Trojans for Thursday night game
The Emporia High football team faces a short week as it heads back out on the road for a Thursday tilt with Centennial League opponent Topeka High. The Spartans are 0-2 on the season after their valiant comeback effort came up just short in a 36-32 loss to Topeka West last Friday night. Quarterback Cam Geitz threw for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the defeat while adding 52 yards on the ground. Running back Derrick Keys carried the ball for an additional 76 yards and wide receiver Parker Leeds had three receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns.www.emporiagazette.com
