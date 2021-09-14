CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emporia, KS

Spartans travel to face Trojans for Thursday night game

By Zach DeLoach zach@emporia.com
Emporia gazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emporia High football team faces a short week as it heads back out on the road for a Thursday tilt with Centennial League opponent Topeka High. The Spartans are 0-2 on the season after their valiant comeback effort came up just short in a 36-32 loss to Topeka West last Friday night. Quarterback Cam Geitz threw for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the defeat while adding 52 yards on the ground. Running back Derrick Keys carried the ball for an additional 76 yards and wide receiver Parker Leeds had three receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

www.emporiagazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Illinois QB Brandon Peters was nearly decapitated by this crazy targeting hit

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters very nearly had his head ripped off on Friday night during a game against Maryland. During the first quarter of a 20-17 loss, Peters dropped back to pass as Terrapins defensive back Lavonte Gater bore down on the quarterback. But rather than ease up as Peters let the ball fly, Gater left his feet and connected with the quarterback, helmet-to-helmet.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Auburn Quarterback Bo Nix

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is 2-0 to start his third season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback — meaning he’s 2-0 since he got engaged to his soon-to-be wife in early August. Last month, Nix and his fiance, Auburn cheerleader Izzy Smoke, celebrated their engagement at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Smoke posted photos...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia, KS
Football
Topeka, KS
Sports
Emporia, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Football
City
Parker, KS
City
Junction City, KS
Topeka, KS
Education
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Education
Topeka, KS
Football
Local
Kansas Education
104.5 KDAT

Iowa State Coach Linked to Latest College Football Vacancy

The headline itself is not breaking news, but every successful football coach's famous last words when getting courted by other teams are along the lines of "I'm not going anywhere". The head coach in Ames has been towing that line and putting his money where his mouth is longer than most do before they, indeed, move on. But will he?
IOWA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings following an eventful Week 3. Week 3 of the 2021 college football season did not disappoint. The third full weekend of the season was highlighted by Auburn’s trip to Penn State. The Nittany Lions hosted the Tigers for their annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won a classic, holding off Auburn, 28-20, to remain undefeated on the year.
FOOTBALL
mwcconnection.com

Spartans win a few battles, but lose the war to the Trojans

San Jose State was the reputed tale of two teams at the Los Angeles colosseum this past Saturday. What looked to be a close single possession game at the start of the fourth quarter found the Spartans running out of gas losing 30-7. In the first-half, the Trojans had the...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Game#American Football#Emporia High Football#Centennial League#Spartans#Washburn Rural#Topeka High#The Junior Blues
WETM

Trojans win home opener against Spartans

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – The Newfield Trojans began their football season with a win at home on Wednesday. Newfield defeated Thomas A. Edison 25-6 in a rare Wednesday afternoon game to kick off week one in Section IV. The Trojans jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the second quarter and would stay in front to earn the victory.
NEWFIELD, NY
Enid News and Eagle

Trojans face tough road test at Hollis

Coming off a win in its first game since moving down to 8-man football, Oklahoma Bible Academy will have a tougher test this week, in a road game against Hollis. The Trojans won their first 8-man football game in over a decade last week in a runaway win over Life Prep (Kan.) at home. Jud Cheatham scored four touchdowns in the first quarter (two on the ground and two receiving) and the Trojans jumped out to a 40-0 lead heading into the second.
HOLLIS, OK
Troy Messenger

Trojans return home for Thursday game against Early County

The Charles Henderson Trojans will take on Early County High School in a rare Thursday night matchup at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans (0-2, 0-1) will play in a total of three Thursday night games this season. After taking on Early County on Thursday, the Trojans will travel to play Williamson on Thursday, Sept. 23 and Rehobeth on Thursday, Oct. 7.
EARLY COUNTY, GA
lafbnetwork.com

Trojans Defeat The Spartans: Reactions And Recap

In a game that featured two offenses who aren’t afraid to spread the field and throw the ball it was relatively low scoring. The strengths of these two teams are their high octane offenses but it was the defense that proved true. Trojans Defeat The Spartans: Reactions And Recap. USC...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
bgsufalcons.com

What To Watch For: Falcons Face Fighting Illini Thursday Night

7:00 p.m. | Cochrane Stadium | Bowling Green, Ohio. • Live Stats: BGSUFalcons.com | Twitter: @bgsuwsoc •. • The Bowling Green State University women's soccer team returns home this week, facing yet another Big Ten Conference opponent. Head coach Jimmy Walker and the Falcons, the three-time defending Mid-American Conference champions, will take on the University of Illinois on Thursday evening (Sept. 9), with first touch set for 7:00 p.m. at Cochrane Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Clearfield Progress

Bison look to remain unbeaten, Black Knights play rare Thursday night game

After just two weeks of the 2021 high school football season, Clearfield is the only remaining undefeated Progressland team. The Bison will put their 2-0 record on the line Friday against Mountain League foe Penns Valley. Curwensville, Glendale and West Branch all hope to pick up their second wins. The...
CLEARFIELD, PA
millington-news.com

Barnes big night boost Trojans to win over Fayette Academy

SOMERVILLE — Losing a game because of a COVID-19 cancellation was just the beginning. After forfeiting the Sept. 3 Covington game, the Millington Trojans embarked on a 10-day roller coaster with players nursing injures and enduring quarantine. Even some of the coaches were forced away from the team because of...
SOMERVILLE, TN
reviewjournal.com

Thursday Night Lights game changes after positive tests at Foothill

The Thursday Night Lights football game that was scheduled to be Basic at Foothill has been changed because of positive COVID-19 tests in Foothill’s program. Foothill considered “a limited number of players, practice time, and current and potential player injuries,” in dropping out of the game, according to a statement sent to parents and students from principal Jonathan Synold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo's sports bars prepare for Thursday night football game

No one does football like Texas and fans were ready for the first NFL game of the season Thursday. Local sports bars were also excited to welcome a crowd back, including general manager Amanda Flores of Walk-On’s. “We’ve been looking forward to this for months now,” Flores said. For the...
NFL
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia High volleyball goes 2-2 in Valley Center Saturday

VALLEY CENTER -- The Emporia High volleyball team went 2-2 at the Valley Center tournament on Saturday. The Spartans opened with a 25-22, 25-18 win over Wichita Southeast, extending their season-opening winning streak to eight. However, that streak was broken by Olathe North, which knocked off Emporia 17-25, 25-22, 25-22....
EMPORIA, KS
msuspartans.com

Spartan Soccer Hits the Road to Face No. 24 Tulsa Saturday

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State men's soccer hits the road for the first time this season, opening a three-game road swing at No. 24 Tulsa on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET. After a 3-0 loss against Bowling Green on Sept. 6, the Spartans fall to 2-2 this...
MICHIGAN STATE
KARK

Big Game Bound: NFL season kicks off Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS – After a long offseason of player movement and development, the NFL’s week one schedule is ready to kick off. The new season begins right where the last one ended, in Tampa as the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers host the Cowboys on Thursday night. “Big Game Bound” is...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy