Payson, AZ

Upcoming events

By Teresa Mcquerrey
Payson Roundup
 8 days ago

The next blood drive in Payson is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Payson High School, 301 S. McLane Road. To make an appointment visit vitalant.org. Get the eighth annual charity calendar by the Rim Country Camera Club for $10 at the Central Arizona Association of Realtors, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson; Colorz Salon, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson; The Herb Stop, 4004 N. Highway 87, Pine; Plant Fair Nursery, 3497 E. Highway 260, Star Valley; Payson Visitor Center, 100 W. Main St., Payson; and Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.

