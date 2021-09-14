CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
dreamy floral compositions against night skies explore the lines between reality and fiction

Cover picture for the articleIn her ‘dark night’ photography series, artist sophia ahamed blurs the lines of reality and imagination through the exploration of exquisite color palettes, combined with a profound love of nature. the project presents a series of floral arrangements with mesmerizing night skies as the background, bringing forward palettes that soothe and allow the viewer to dive into the deeper recess of the imagination. the resulting pieces guide viewers through an immersive journey, one filled with tranquillity and peace.

