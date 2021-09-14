CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

James Corden In Talks To Extend ‘Late Late Show’ Deal At CBS

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q80YZ_0bw5zr8000

EXCLUSIVE : James Corden is in negotiations to extend his contract for CBS The Late Late Show .

Deadline understands that the Brit has been in talks for some time but that negotiations have stepped up recently. Reps for CBS and Corden declined comment.

Corden’s current contract runs through August 2022 and the network is thought to be keen to keep him. While network chiefs are said to be happy with the performance of the linear show, which airs at 12:37am, it is the show’s digital success that has largely driven up its value for CBS and CBS Studios, which produces it. The Late Late Show has had over 9B views on its YouTube page and has 27M subscribers, the second most in late-night.

It has also been a strong IP generator for CBS Studios, yielding two spinoff series to date with Carpool Karaoke and Drop the Mic.

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline last week, “We love James and he is and has been doing a terrific job. We don’t comment on the status of negotiations.”

Nick Bernstein, CBS’ SVP, Late-Night Programming, West Coast also joked about the talks on the show last week after Corden persuaded him to dress up as a jockey and ride a prop horse. Bernstein, a regular figure on the show since the start of the pandemic, said, “If you don’t sign a new contract after I’ve done this for you, I’m going to be so mad at you.”

Corden first signed a contract with CBS in 2014 and began hosting The Late Late Show , replacing Craig Ferguson, in 2015. In August 2019, it was revealed that Corden had signed a new two-year deal that takes him through to next year.

There has been constant chatter as to whether Corden would continue in the late-night space, with rumors and British tabloid stories about him wanting to leave the States and go back to the UK. But Deadline hears that Corden is happy in LA and that he’s keen to continue to host the show, as long as terms can be reached.

While talks are ongoing, sources caution that, like in any negotiations, there is still a chance that an agreement could not be reached.

Corden and his Late Late Show exec producer partner Ben Winston, are also on a roll with their production company Fulwell 73, which is behind projects such as Cinderella and Carpool Karaoke, which picked up its latest Emmy this weekend.

Winston has previously told Deadline that the team doesn’t focus on the timeslot. “We’re not on at 12:37am, we launch our show at 12:37am. The way we think about the show is how it’s shared the next day. Our competition isn’t what’s on at 12:30am, our competition is anything anyone is watching throughout the next 24 hours on their TVs or laptops. We make a loud, fun variety show every night, we’re not making a ‘let’s be quiet, someone’s about to fall asleep’ show,” he told Deadline last year.

The Late Late Show with James Corden garnered four consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Variety Talk Series from 2016 until 2020 when a rule change cut down the slots in the category.

Produced by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73, The Late Late Show went back to the studio in August 2020 and, beyond a handful of episodes filmed remotely since then, mostly during the January 2021 Covid surge, has been there ever since.

Comments / 0

Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com

James Corden Granted Restraining Order Against Stalker

James Corden has been granted a restraining order against a 30-year-old stalker who wants his wife of ten years “out of the picture.”. According to documents obtained by Radar, the woman has shown up to the Late Late Show host’s home and work, telling people they plan to elope. Corden also alleges that she spent nearly a week in her car outside of his home during the summer and didn’t leave until the police got involved.
CELEBRITIES
thesalemnewsonline.com

James Corden leads tributes to Norm MacDonald

James Corden felt "privileged" any time he was in Norm Macdonald's "orbit". The 43-year-old star has paid tribute to the late 'Saturday Night Live' comedian - who died aged 61 on Tuesday (14.09.21) after losing his battle with cancer - and honored him during his opening monologue on 'The Late Late Show'.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Ferguson
Person
James Corden
Person
Kelly Kahl
imdb.com

2021 Emmys Review: Cedric the Entertainer Can’t Save CBS From Itself, #EmmysSoWhite

With every awards show, there are a few inevitabilities. One is that a random presenter, winner, or sketch participant will be such a hit that viewers immediately ask, “Hey, why isn’t [insert person’s name here] hosting the Emmys?” This year, that scene-stealer was Conan O’Brien. From his raucous welcome for Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, to his crestfallen response to John Oliver’s acceptance speech (props to Chrissy Shackelford for sharing her recently procured Emmy statue with her saddened tablemate), and how he randomly joined Stephen Colbert’s crew on-stage as the most enthusiastic non-winner of the night — Conan, as they say, was on.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Late-Night Laughs: As Audiences Return & Summer Ends, Variety Talk Shows Find New Energy & Momentum

Stephen Colbert bounded on to the stage of The Late Show on September 7 with a new look. The comedian was rocking a new moustache as well as a rejuvenated energy. Colbert said it was “lovely to be back” and joked that exec producer Chris Licht thought his new facial hair would lose him viewers. A year ago, Licht’s voice would have been one of the only sounds audible, but this time, his reply somewhat drowned out by the raucous noise of a live studio audience in the Ed Sullivan Theater. The host has been back in front of a crowd since...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert new tonight, September 10?

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert roared back this week after an extended absence. So how will the CBS late-night show close out the week?. After not airing an episode since August 19, The Late Show returned on Monday. Stephen Colbert sported a new mustache but slipped right back into his old ways of delivering late-night TV’s most-watched monologue.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Late Late Show#Cbs Studios#Ip#Cbs Entertainment#British#Fulwell 73#Covid
nickiswift.com

Meredith Vieira Cried When This 'View' Co-Host Got Fired

Meredith Vieira is one of the most experienced television journalists out there. Per Britannica, Vieira graduated from Tufts University with a B.A. in English in 1975 and began her career as a radio host announcer. She worked her way up the ranks and made history in 1989 when she became the youngest correspondent for CBS' flagship news program, "60 Minutes," as noted by the Los Angeles Times. But her time on "60 Minutes" was not as positive as many thought, because she experienced sexism from people she worked with.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

First Lady Jill Biden’s Press Secretary Wants Fox News, Rachel Campos-Duffy To Apologize Over Comments

Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa suggested that Fox News and host Rachel Campos-Duffy apologize after Campos-Duffy suggested that the first lady “failed the country” by letting her husband run for president. Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s press secretary, tweeted on Monday, “This is disgusting. @RCamposDuffyand @FoxNews know better. They can do better and their viewers deserve better. I hope they’ll apologize to the First Lady and leave this kind of talk in the [trash] where it belongs.” This is disgusting. @RCamposDuffy and @FoxNews know better. They can do better and their viewers deserve better. I hope they'll apologize to the First...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Taraji P. Henson - 2021 Emmys E! Glambot

Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision" Billy Porter Talks Playing "Male Whitney Houston" on "Cinderella" Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision" Billy Porter Talks Playing "Male Whitney Houston" on "Cinderella" 1 day ago. 3 days ago. Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child Makes Mornings a "Struggle" 3 days ago. 3...
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Overdose Incident In LA Causes Death Of 3 Including Comedian Fuquan Johnson

A beloved member of the LA comedy scene has died. Fuquan Johnson, the comedian, is one of three people who have died after a disastrous house party. There were reports that Johnson was present at the gathering at a Venice residence over the weekend. Cops arrived on the scene to find four people who looked dead or were about to die. Johnson, 43, along with Natalie and Williamson (48 and 33 respectively) were declared dead at the scene.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Ice Cube Breaks Silence Following Reports Of The Death Of ‘Friday’ Comedian/Actor Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson

Comedian/actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson passed away at age 55. Deadline reports his cause of death hasn’t been revealed but he reportedly died earlier this month. A.J. was best known for his role of the addict and thief Ezal in Friday and E.Z.E. in House Party. A.J.’s Friday co-star Ice Cube broke his silence on social media. He said he was sad to hear about the news and wished he could have brought him in for Last Friday. Take a look:
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Michael K. Williams’ heartbroken nephew speaks out about ‘amazing uncle’

Michael K. Williams’ heartbroken nephew on Tuesday described the late actor as an “amazing uncle” who supported him during his more than two decades behind bars. Dominic Dupont was convicted of murder at 19, reportedly for the death of a man during a fight he got into as a teenager while defending his twin brother. He served 20 years of a 25-to-life term before his sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017.
BROOKLYN, NY
GlobalGrind

Rest In Peace: ‘Friday’ Legend Anthony Johnson Reportedly Found Dead

We are sad to report Anthony Johnson has passed away at the age of 56 years old. Best known for his roles in Friday and the House Party franchise, Johnson was a comedian and actor whose specialty was drawing laughter from an audience. According to his nephew, he was found lifeless in a store, then later pronounced dead. “Johnson’s nephew tells us … A.J. was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no cause of death has been released,” TMZ reports.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

The Rock, Viola Davis And More Stars Pay Tribute After Michael K. Williams Dies At 54

Hollywood lost a television legend this week in Michael K. Williams, the beloved actor known for his roles in acclaimed shows like The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment this past Monday, with the news of passing arriving in the afternoon. Fans have since taken to social media to mourn the late star and express their condolences. A number of celebrities like The Rock and Viola Davis are also paying their respects to Williams with some truly sweet tributes.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy