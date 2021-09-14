James Corden In Talks To Extend ‘Late Late Show’ Deal At CBS

EXCLUSIVE : James Corden is in negotiations to extend his contract for CBS ’ The Late Late Show .

Deadline understands that the Brit has been in talks for some time but that negotiations have stepped up recently. Reps for CBS and Corden declined comment.

Corden’s current contract runs through August 2022 and the network is thought to be keen to keep him. While network chiefs are said to be happy with the performance of the linear show, which airs at 12:37am, it is the show’s digital success that has largely driven up its value for CBS and CBS Studios, which produces it. The Late Late Show has had over 9B views on its YouTube page and has 27M subscribers, the second most in late-night.

It has also been a strong IP generator for CBS Studios, yielding two spinoff series to date with Carpool Karaoke and Drop the Mic.

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline last week, “We love James and he is and has been doing a terrific job. We don’t comment on the status of negotiations.”

Nick Bernstein, CBS’ SVP, Late-Night Programming, West Coast also joked about the talks on the show last week after Corden persuaded him to dress up as a jockey and ride a prop horse. Bernstein, a regular figure on the show since the start of the pandemic, said, “If you don’t sign a new contract after I’ve done this for you, I’m going to be so mad at you.”

Corden first signed a contract with CBS in 2014 and began hosting The Late Late Show , replacing Craig Ferguson, in 2015. In August 2019, it was revealed that Corden had signed a new two-year deal that takes him through to next year.

There has been constant chatter as to whether Corden would continue in the late-night space, with rumors and British tabloid stories about him wanting to leave the States and go back to the UK. But Deadline hears that Corden is happy in LA and that he’s keen to continue to host the show, as long as terms can be reached.

While talks are ongoing, sources caution that, like in any negotiations, there is still a chance that an agreement could not be reached.

Corden and his Late Late Show exec producer partner Ben Winston, are also on a roll with their production company Fulwell 73, which is behind projects such as Cinderella and Carpool Karaoke, which picked up its latest Emmy this weekend.

Winston has previously told Deadline that the team doesn’t focus on the timeslot. “We’re not on at 12:37am, we launch our show at 12:37am. The way we think about the show is how it’s shared the next day. Our competition isn’t what’s on at 12:30am, our competition is anything anyone is watching throughout the next 24 hours on their TVs or laptops. We make a loud, fun variety show every night, we’re not making a ‘let’s be quiet, someone’s about to fall asleep’ show,” he told Deadline last year.

The Late Late Show with James Corden garnered four consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Variety Talk Series from 2016 until 2020 when a rule change cut down the slots in the category.

Produced by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73, The Late Late Show went back to the studio in August 2020 and, beyond a handful of episodes filmed remotely since then, mostly during the January 2021 Covid surge, has been there ever since.