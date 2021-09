Apple announced that it’s holding a special event on 14 September and the rumor mills indicate towards the annual launch of the new iPhone. While the launch of the iPhone 12 was delayed last year due to the coronavirus outbreak, it looks like Apple is back on track with the iPhone 13 launch this year. The rumors and speculations don’t end there though. Reports also suggest that the iPhone 13 will be accompanied by the AirPods 3 and the Apple Watch 7. As with every new Apple product, we’ve seen tons of leaks already giving us a rough idea about what to expect from the Apple Watch Series 7 and that’s exactly what we’ll go over in this article.

