Accidents

Dangerous Conditions Halt Recovery of Hiker’s Body on Capitol Peak

By Emily Mashak
 6 days ago
Unsafe conditions have halted recovery efforts for the body of Kelly McDermott, a 32-year-old Wisconsin hiker who died while climbing Capitol Peak in early August. According to a press release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, McDermott never returned from his climb on August 1. After an extensive search, rescuers discovered his body on the morning of August 4, around 500 feet below the mountain's infamous 'Knife Edge.'

kslnewsradio.com

Hikers find body in a Wasatch-Uintah ridgeline trail

SALT LAKE CITY — On Sunday, hikers found the body of a man that allegedly had fallen about 200 feet on a Wasatch-Uintah ridgeline trail. The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team worked to recover the body that had fallen believed to be near the WURL trail. According...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Denver

Wisconsin Climber Kelly McDermott’s Body To Remain On Capitol Peak Indefinitely

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – No future recovery efforts are planned for a man who suffered a fatal fall from the climbing route on Capitol Peak more than six weeks ago. Alex Burchetta of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a virtual meeting recently took place between Pitkin County authorities, rescue personnel and members of the family of Kelly McDermott. (credit: Colorado Search and Rescue Association) The Pitkin County team told the family it did not see a way to safely recovery the body at this time. “It was a difficult decision, but we’ve collectively decided to leave Kelly McDermott’s body on...
WISCONSIN STATE
mountain-topmedia.com

Body found as recovery efforts continue at Guesses Creek

HURLEY, Va. — The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office confirms that search and rescue teams have recovered the body of one person killed in flash flooding last week. The body was recovered from the Guesses Creek area at Hurley, which appears to be the area that took the worst of the damage when the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through the region early last week.
HURLEY, VA
State
Wisconsin State
KRDO News Channel 13

Body of hiker found after fatal fall near Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Custer County officials say they recovered the body of a hiker after a fatal fall near Crestone Peak. Saturday, FRECOM Emergency Dispatch received a call saying a 44-year-old climber went missing while climbing Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle. Members of the Division of Fire Protection and Control, and two Custer The post Body of hiker found after fatal fall near Crestone Peak and Crestone Needle appeared first on KRDO.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
CBS Chicago

Man’s Body Pulled From Lake Michigan In Evanston, Hours After Crews Rescuing 3 Other People Find His Belongings On Beach

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Rescue crews in Evanston late Saturday found the body of a missing man who went underwater in Lake Michigan and didn’t resurface. The man’s body was found offshore from at Clark Street Beach, near Northwestern University, and it wasn’t the first time fire department divers went into the water after someone on this dangerous day on the lake. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, the chain of events all started with a successful rescue mission of three people around 1 p.m. Two of them were a mother and child who were stuck near a break wall. When a...
EVANSTON, IL
WSVN-TV

Man drowns in Lake Michigan saving two children

(CNN) — A Missouri man drowned in Lake Michigan Sunday trying to rescue two children in distress, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. The man has been identified as Thomas J. Walker, 40, and the sheriff’s office said he died aiding his young relatives “as they struggled in the waters of Lake Michigan.”
CBS DFW

Military Plane Crashes In Residential Area, 3 Injured Up To 6 Homes Hit

LAKE WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the Lake Worth Police Department confirmed that a military aircraft has crashed into a residential area in that city. Matt Zavadsky with Medstar confirmed two pilots were injured. One pilot was in critical condition and one was in serious condition. Military Plane Crashes In Residential Area, 3 Injured Up To 6 Homes Hit (KTVT Source) Zavadsky also said that one person who lived in the neighborhood was treated at the scene but was not transported. “At this time, we can confirm one plane is down. 2-6 homes damaged,” officials said in a tweet. They said the crash was located between the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota. Military Plane Crashes In Residential Area, Up To 6 Homes Damaged Say Lake Worth, Texas Police (KTVT Source)   At this time, we can confirm one plane is down. 2-6 homes damaged. Crash location correction: Between the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota. — Lake Worth Police Department (@lakeworthpd) September 19, 2021 Police tweeted that emergency services were on the scene. This is a breaking story. CBS 11 has crews headed to the scene. Military Plane Crashes In Residential Area, 3 Injured Up To 6 Homes Hit (KTVT Source)
LAKE WORTH, TX
ReporterHerald.com

Man struck by train Sunday dies, identified by police as Loveland resident

Loveland police reported Wednesday that a man who was seriously injured after being struck by a train has died. Loveland Police Department spokesman Tom Hacker said Todd Staab, 62, of Loveland was pronounced dead on Tuesday at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies. Investigators believe Staab was sitting on the...
LOVELAND, CO
KDVR.com

Person falls from I-225 overpass near Mississippi Avenue

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a person fell from an Interstate 225 overpass on Monday evening. The person — identified so far only as a female — was on the outside of the perimeter fence on the overpass and fell when responding officers tried to make contact, according to Aurora Police Department spokesperson Matthew Longshore.
AURORA, CO
pahomepage.com

Coroner called for body recovery in Susquehanna River

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A body has been discovered in the Susquehanna River near Market Street bridge in Wilkes-Barre. What started off as a water rescue quickly turned into a recovery effort Tuesday morning along the Susquehanna River. “There was a woman walking across the market street bridge who...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
CBS DFW

Power Lines Electrocute 1 Of 2 Pilots Ejected From Military Training Jet That Crashed

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a hectic scene on Sunday in Lake Worth when a military jet training trip went very wrong. (credit: Sara Waeltz) Two pilots were ejected from the Navy T-45C Goshawk jet before it crashed in a backyard near Tejas Trail. The area is residential. Three homes were damaged and three people were hurt, but not badly. The instructor pilot was found in a wooded area with non-life threatening injuries, and was taken to Harris Methodist Hospital. But the student naval aviator was caught in power lines and electrocuted. As of Sunday night, he was in critical condition...
LAKE WORTH, TX
CBS Denver

Denver Fire Department Mourns Loss Of Fire Technician Who Died While On The Job

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Fire officials and firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own. The firefighting technician, who has not yet been identified, died on the job on Monday. Fire officials tell CBS4 the 42-year-old man spent 19 years on the job. He reportedly didn’t feel well and was taken to a hospital at around 3:30 p.m. (credit: CBS) He suffered “an apparent cardiac event.” Officials say he later died at around 4 p.m. First responders helped escort the firefighter’s body from UCHealth to Denver Health. (credit: CBS) “The entire Denver Fire Department is reeling from this loss, and we extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our brother who passed-away,” said Fire Chief Desmond Fulton. “We ask for privacy at this time as we deal with this terrible unexpected tragedy.” Nearly a week ago, a South Metro firefighter paramedic died after a battle with occupational cancer which he developed while on the job. All of us at SMFR are so incredibly saddened to learn of this tragic news. We are here to support DFD any way possible. — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 21, 2021
DENVER, CO
New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

