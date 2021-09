Sick of the suffocating feeling of analogue timepieces on your wrist? Is it making you unable to relax when it comes to any task involving your hands? More and more people are turning to Apple watch bands for all their needs, not only amazing for checking the time but calculating how many steps you’ve done to how much sleep you’ve had the night before. With these straps, you can be able to on the move, whether you are running, cycling, or even just walking, and getting up to the minute data on your heart rate, energy exerted, and other health monitoring.

