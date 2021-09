We have been saying for the past few weeks that the markets could experience an “outlier day.” As a reminder, Canterbury defines an “outlier day” as a day beyond 1.5%, up or down. As of Friday’s close, the Canterbury Volatility Index read CVI 48 on the S&P 500. This volatility level is extremely low. In other words, the market had been lulled to sleep. When this occurs, there is a higher probability of one of these outlier days occurring, just like the day experienced Monday, September 20th.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO