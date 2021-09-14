CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ProAct brings on RxSense to enhance pharmacy benefits solutions

BOSTON – RxSense announced on Tuesday a new partnership to deliver its transformative RxAgile enterprise solutions to ProAct, a 100% employee-owned. pharmacy benefit manager (PBM). RxAgile is the industry’s premier self-service solution offering partners the ability to implement licensed enterprise software for pharmacy benefits, with flexible, cloud-based technology providing clients efficiency, transparency, and speed of innovation. RxAgile includes the leading-edge analytics platform RxIQ, featuring user-friendly dashboards that offer clients real time, actionable data to improve plan performance.

