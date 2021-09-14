WWE NXT 2.0: Details From Backstage Ahead of Tonight's Episode
The first episode of WWE's revamped version of NXT, dubbed NXT 2.0, premieres tonight on the USA Network. Beyond a new logo, color scheme and arena inside the Capitol Wrestling Center, very little is concretely known about what this new version of the Black & Gold brand will entail. Various reports about Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard's involvement have popped up over the last few weeks, while Fightful Select reported last week that the show will focus on "more characters," but added that higher-ups have refrained from giving wrestlers many details about the changes.comicbook.com
Comments / 0