The media has covered the tragic case of Gabby Petito, a young white woman killed while on a road trip with her boyfriend, exhaustively. But in Wyoming, the same state where Petito's remains were recently found, more than 700 Indigenous people, mostly women and girls, were reported missing between 2011 to 2020, according to report published in January by the state’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Task Force. About 85% were children and 57% were female.

