Christian Siriano Designed Lili Reinhart's Breathtaking Floral Gown at the 2021 Met Gala

By Jenny Berg
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLili Reinhart was looked like a walking garden — in the best possible way — at the 2021 Met Gala. The Riverdale actress wore a custom look from Project Runway mentor Christian Siriano, and the blooming gown tied gorgeously into the evening's theme. (Season 19 of Project Runway premieres October 14 at 9/8c!)

Christian Siriano
Lili Reinhart
