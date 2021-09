Michigan is reporting 7,185 additional COVID-19 cases for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday combined. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says that works out to an average of 2,395 per each day. The state also added 35 deaths for the three days. Michigan has had a total of more than 995,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 20,700 deaths. In southwest Michigan, Berrien County has had a total of 15,805 cases and 288 deaths. Cass County has had 5,490 cases and 77 deaths. Van Buren County has had 7,542 cases and 134 deaths. Looking at the state’s vaccination dashboard, the state’s vaccination rate is 66.7% as of Monday. In Berrien County, the COVID vaccination rate is 57.5%. In Cass County, it’s 40.1%. In Van Buren County, it’s 61%.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO