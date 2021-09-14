CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats Have Dialed Back The Bill They Hope Will Counteract Voting Restrictions

By Juana Summers
 6 days ago

Democrats are trying once again to take action on voting rights in Congress. The latest effort is a new bill negotiated among Democratic senators. It's a scaled-down version of previous efforts to counteract a wave of laws in Republican-led states that could make it harder to vote. But big questions remain about how a voting rights bill could pass in this closely divided Senate. NPR's Juana Summers has been following all this and joins us now.

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Immigration reform blocked from reconciliation bill in Congress, but Democrats vow to try again

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate parliamentarian has turned down a plan to include a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented people in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, a blow for Democrats and immigration advocacy groups when the decision was disclosed late Sunday. “We are deeply disappointed in this decision but the fight to provide […] The post Immigration reform blocked from reconciliation bill in Congress, but Democrats vow to try again appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democrats tie government funding to debt bill, GOP digs in

Democratic congressional leaders backed by the White House say they will push ahead with a vote to fund the government and suspend the debt limit, all but daring Republicans who say they will vote against it despite the risk of a fiscal crisis.Congress is rushing headlong into an all-too-familiar stalemate: The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops at the end of the fiscal year, Sept. 30. At the same time, the U.S. risks defaulting on its accumulated debt load if the borrowing limits are not waived or adjusted. All this while Democratic lawmakers are laboring to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Warner urges Manchin to reject latest Democrat-backed election bill

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Republican Secretary of State Mac Warner is calling upon U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to vote against the Democrat backed “Freedom to Vote Act,” a measure that Warner says is another attempt by Washington to take over state and local elections. Warner said in a statement that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Austin

TX Democrats re-energized after U.S. Senate Democrats propose new voting rights bill

AUSTIN, Texas — Even after state lawmakers finally passed the top Republican priority election bill and sent it to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk at the end of the second special session weeks ago, Texas Democrats are picking back up their fight over voting rights after a group of eight U.S. Senate Democrats announced Tuesday a new federal voting rights proposal aimed to expand access to the ballot box.
TEXAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden's spending bill could be Democrats' last hope of achieving meaningful climate action as crisis worsens

After decades of inaction from the United States on climate, President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats face a reckoning. Biden has big climate ambitions, vowing in April to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. The world is watching closely to see whether the US will deliver on that promise, as the President's climate envoy, John Kerry, prepares to meet with global leaders in November for the United Nations climate summit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IBTimes

Democrats Unveil New Bill To Protect Voting Rights

Senate Democrats are set to unveil the Freedom to Vote Act, which aims to restore the rights of 5.2 million voters. The bill will make it easier to register to vote, establish a 15-day minimum for early voting, makes election day a federal holiday, targets gerrymandering, requires automatic voting registration, and establishes same-day voting registration at all polling locations in 2024, which will require a broad range of documents to qualify as proof of identification.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

