(670 The Score) New season, similar Bears frustration and embarrassment. In front of a national television audience on Sunday Night Football, the Bears fell behind early in the first quarter against the Rams on a play in which safety Eddie Jackson and safety Tashaun Gipson inexplicably didn’t touch down Los Angeles receiver Van Jefferson as he fell to the ground after hauling in a long bomb from quarterback Matthew Stafford. Both Gipson and Jackson looked to have a chance to touch down Jefferson but instead … did nothing, allowing Jefferson to get back up and run the final 15 or so yards into the end zone.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO