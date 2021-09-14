CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poverty in U.S. declined thanks to government aid

By New York Times
finance-commerce.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. The coronavirus pandemic last year left millions of people out of work and set off the worst economic contraction since the Great Depression. Yet the share of people living in poverty in the United States fell to a record low because of the government’s enormous relief effort.

Related
milwaukeeindependent.com

New data shows decline of poverty in 2020 as a result of COVID stimulus funds

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing spike in unemployment, poverty in the U.S. declined by roughly 2.6% from 2019 to 2020 as a result of the federal government’s expansion of the social safety net, new data released on September 14 showed. For the first time since 2011, median household income...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
kvnutalk

Coronavirus stimulus payments shifted U.S. poverty rates – Cache Valley Daily

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The more than $400 billion in federal funds distributed in two rounds of stimulus payments during the initial phases of the coronavirus pandemic helped lift 11.7 million Americans out of poverty. That’s the conclusion of data contained in the Supplemental Poverty Measure (SPM) report released by the...
ADVOCACY
Frederick News-Post

With pandemic benefits ending, Md. and U.S. poverty rates could rise

WASHINGTON — Despite the American Rescue Plan and other emergency measures that one study says is keeping an estimated 729,000 Marylanders out of poverty this year, the cutoff of extended unemployment and other benefits could trigger a reverse effect. The coronavirus pandemic brought a new wave of financial hardships for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

US poverty rate DROPPED during 2020's COVID shutdown because of trillions of dollars in government handouts

The poverty rate in the United States declined during 2020 - the height of the COVID pandemic's economic shutdown - because of trillions in government spending. About 9.1 per cent of Americans were poor last year, the Census Bureau noted on Tuesday, down from 11.8 per cent in 2019. Poverty is defined as having an income of less than $26,200 a year for a family of four.
ADVOCACY
Complex

Poverty Rate in U.S. Fell Last Year Due to Federal Pandemic Aid, Census Data Shows

COVID-19 relief payments enacted by Congress ultimately helped the country report an overall drop in poverty last year, fresh U.S. Census data shows. The official poverty rate for 2020 has been determined to be 11.4 percent, meaning a single percentage point increase from the 2019 rate of 10.5. While this marks the first increase in this poverty statistic after five consecutive declines, a closer look—i.e. the Supplemental Poverty Measure 2020 report—paints a slightly different picture.
ADVOCACY
WKRC

An extra $600 stimulus check could be coming to these workers

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the last big stimulus bill into law back in March. That law provided direct payments to most people ($1,400) as well as a slew of other tax changes that put money into the American people's pockets. It also temporarily expanded the federal Child Tax Credit. Now, there's more money coming to a specific set of workers uniquely affected by COVID-19. The money will go to farmworkers and meat packers. There's $700 million set aside for those workers. Some of the money - at least $20 million - will go to grocery store workers.
BALTIMORE, OH

