CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Companies have questions about vaccine mandate

By New York Times
finance-commerce.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. A trade group representing some 2,000 consumer brands sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday asking for clarification about his announcement last week that all companies with more than 100 employees will soon need to require vaccination or weekly testing.

finance-commerce.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Companies Should Hurry Up and Require Vaccines

It’s been less than two weeks since President Joe Biden said the federal government would throw its weight behind new Covid-19 vaccine and testing mandates for corporate America. And there are already signs of progress. Last week, Biden hosted some of the country’s top business leaders at the White House...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Vaccine Orders Could Collide with State Mandate Limits (1)

President Joe Biden’s workplace vaccine mandates set up a conundrum for employers in places where state law limits their ability to require Covid-19 shots for their workers—placing businesses squarely between those kinds of prohibitions and the likely-superseding federal authority, leaving them prime targets for litigation no matter what they do.
PHARMACEUTICALS
News Channel Nebraska

Fact check: Are Biden's vaccine mandates 'unlawful'?

President Joe Biden's new vaccine requirements could apply to as many as 100 million Americans, or almost two-thirds of the American workforce, and have spawned a predictable pushback from a handful of Republican states -- making them the latest frontier in the fight between the administration and state officials over how to address the ongoing pandemic.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Prepares to Launch Litigation Against Biden’s Vaccination Mandate

Joining more than 20 other state attorneys general, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody signed a letter to President Joe Biden warning “of potential litigation surrounding the proposed COVID-19 vaccination mandate.”. Moody joined other Republican attorney generals in pushing back on the vaccination mandate. “States are prepared to file suit following...
LAW
dmagazine.com

Employers Are Making the Vaccine Mandates About Safety, Not Politics

A publicly traded oil company with rigs throughout West Texas has 2,000 workers spread between 42 sites. The workers often work, eat, and sleep together in tight quarters. Earlier this summer, the company recorded 23 COVID-19 infections in three days, requiring 60 employees to go home and quarantine. Because of the nature of their job, they can’t work remotely. “We can’t live like this,” the CEO told Dr. Scott Conard. “We can’t have our operations cease because people are not willing to get a vaccine.”
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#The New York Times#Finance Commerce#The Department Of Labor#The White House#Osha#The Business Roundtable#Loeb Loeb
Duncan Banner

Column: Mayor Armstrong speaks about Vaccine mandate

In recent days the President announced his plan to use the Dept. of Labor to force companies with 100 employees or more to require Covid vaccinations or prove a weekly negative test for Covid. This type of action is rule by fiat, or ruling in a style of governance allowing quick, unchallenged promulgation of law primarily used by dictators. This type of action didn’t go through the appropriate channels of creating laws, it didn’t go through congress and the senate for debate. This violates the very founding principles of our country. Rand Paul says it best, “The Constitution was not written to restrain the citizen’s behavior, it was written to restrain the government’s behavior.”
DUNCAN, OK
Healthline

How OSHA Will Enforce Biden’s New Vaccine Mandate for Businesses

The Biden administration has issued a new mandate that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require weekly COVID-19 tests. The mandate is a part of Biden’s overall bigger plan to control the spread of COVID-19, which is spiking in...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NBC News

Biden's Covid vaccine mandate plan is constitutional, whatever his GOP critics say

President Joe Biden had not even finished announcing the details of his new plan to reduce the spread of Covid-19 Thursday when the criticism started pouring in. Using executive orders and agency directives, he mandated the full vaccination of all federal employees, federal contractors and Medicaid- and Medicare-funded health care facility workers. He also directed the Labor Department to draft an emergency rule requiring private companies with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are either fully vaccinated or take weekly Covid tests.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is the Latest Sign of the Presidency Becoming a Monarchy

President Joe Biden's national vaccine mandate sparked a lot of debate and set political seismometers jumping even more frantically than usual. Most commentary has focused on two issues: Is forcing people to take vaccines a good idea, and will the courts sign off on the government's authority to do so? Those are great discussions to have, though anything involving "forcing people" should be a non-starter by default. But another important question is raised by the president's gambit to displace the Afghanistan fiasco from the headlines: How, in the United States, can one guy just impose his preferred policies, whether they're good, bad, or indifferent?
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy