CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barnsdall, OK

Panthers Starting Strong, Face Tough Test on Friday

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Barnsdall Panthers have gotten off to a great start this year, as they have outscored their first two opponents by a combined score of 100-8. In last week's game against Copan, freshman running back Easton Malone had over 160 yards rushing, four touchdowns and added a 41-yard reception. Defensively, he had two fumble recoveries and a sack. Coach Kylee Sweeney is impressed with how well he, and the other young guys, are playing early.

bartlesvilleradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Barnsdall, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Copan, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Barnsdall Panthers#Summit Christian Academy

Comments / 0

Community Policy