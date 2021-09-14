Panthers Starting Strong, Face Tough Test on Friday

The Barnsdall Panthers have gotten off to a great start this year, as they have outscored their first two opponents by a combined score of 100-8. In last week's game against Copan, freshman running back Easton Malone had over 160 yards rushing, four touchdowns and added a 41-yard reception. Defensively, he had two fumble recoveries and a sack. Coach Kylee Sweeney is impressed with how well he, and the other young guys, are playing early.