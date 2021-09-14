CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine Myths Debunked By Science

By Mahi Ravi, Alicia Loui
Cover picture for the articleMahi Wants You Healthy and Happy – A column using science to focus on physical health and myths associated with disease. The modern age has seen a surge in popularity and support of the controversial “anti-vaccination” crusade. The study that gave rise to this movement was conducted by ex-physician, Andrew Wakefield, who claimed the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine was linked to autism. While this study and various other claims about the negative effects of vaccines have since been discredited by the scientific community, the perceived fears still exist today. As an effective coronavirus vaccine has been developed, it is critical that it is administered to the majority of the population in order for herd immunity to be achieved and spikes of new cases to be avoided.

EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Busted These Vaccine Myths

The world's top infectious disease expert has become one that many Americans don't seem to trust, but that won't stop him from trying to save lives. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Extra to try to get the word out: COVID-19 vaccines are good, get one, and don't believe these myths, he says. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Claremore Progress

OSU physicians explain vaccine science

STILLWATER – Since March 2020, it’s impossible to calculate the loss of life and productivity as well as societal damage caused by COVID. A vaccine is the world’s best hope for preventing deaths and staffing hospitals while helping people return to work and school, according to a media release. Widespread...
Clock Online

Campaign Busts Myths About COVID-19 Vaccines

(NAPSI)—North Carolina has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the nation. Myths and misinformation, which can spread faster than the virus, are contributing to lower vaccine confidence. “North Carolina residents should closely scrutinize the sources of health information they rely on and ask trusted healthcare professionals to help...
Lancaster Online

Debunking some COVID-19 myths [letter]

Historically, Americans have been seduced by quack medical cures and false myths or old wives’ tales over scientific or medically proven remedies, such as vaccines, to fight diseases. Some myths about the COVID-19 vaccines follow:. — The vaccines are still experimental and cannot be trusted. The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson...
Andrew Wakefield
WLWT 5

Get the Facts on the Vax: Debunking claims about the COVID-19 vaccines

CINCINNATI — At a time when misinformation is abundant, it can be difficult to navigate what is true and what is false. False claims about the COVID-19 vaccines, testing and masks are everywhere from social media postings to public comment during community meetings and hearings at the statehouse. "Just be...
beckershospitalreview.com

Debunking COVID-19 vaccination card misinformation: 5 things to know

As the country continues its push to get COVID-19 shots into the arms of the unvaccinated, misinformation about the vaccines, HIPAA and verification cards has flourished. Here are five common questions related to COVID-19 vaccines and verification cards, plus their answers, according to CBS affiliate WUSA. 1. Can private businesses...
Park Rapids Enterprise

Area healthcare providers address COVID vaccine myths

Dr. Johanna Nynas is an obstetrician/gynecologist at Sanford in Bemidji. She said misinformation about the vaccine causing miscarriages or stillbirths are not based in science. “With the COVID vaccine and pregnancy, I think some of the misconceptions come from the fact that the vaccine is relatively new,” she said. “People...
whattoexpect.com

Myths About the COVID-19 Vaccine During Pregnancy

These are some of the biggest myths parents-to-be often hear about the COVID-19 vaccine — and why they're untrue. By now, you've likely heard that leading health officials and experts from groups such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine (SMFM) strongly recommend that all pregnant people get the COVID-19 vaccine. We know that pregnant women are more vulnerable to complications from COVID-19, including hospitalization, intubation and preterm birth, and data show that the vaccines are safe and effective during pregnancy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID vaccine information, myths as boosters considered

MILWAUKEE - As thousands of people in Wisconsin are diagnosed with COVID-19, and nearly two dozen die, each day, infection rates are prompting doctors to continue to speak out. Dr. Ada Stewart, president of the American Academy of Family Physicians, wants people to turn words into action. "We have seen...
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
EatThis

Virus Expert Says These 4 Things Stop COVID

The coronavirus is ravaging America, as even vaccinated people can spread the new Delta variant. How can you stay safe? Virus expert Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, has some essential words advice and shared them during a recent press briefing. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
