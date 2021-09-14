El Pasoans urged to weigh in on proposed rate increase for electricity
El Pasoans still have time to tell officials from El Paso Electric how they feel about the utility’s proposed double-digit rate increases for household electric bills. Every four years, Texas law requires utilities to evaluate the rates they are charging homes, businesses and governments for electricity. El Paso Electric is currently in the middle of that process and is holding city-mandated public meetings in each City Council district to explain the reasons for the prospective rate increases.elpasomatters.org
Comments / 0