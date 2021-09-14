Pixel 6 Pro Geekbench listing reveals what Tensor SoC will be
Google Pixel 6 series is coming next month with Tensor SoC under the hood, that much is already confirmed in every possible way. Now just in time to steal Apple’s thunder, the Tensor processor benchmarks – onboard the Pixel 6 Pro – have appeared on Geekbench listing, with the CPU and other details. Though the numbers on sight are not as convincing, but we can consider that this is a pre-production model for now and the final numbers could be much different.androidcommunity.com
