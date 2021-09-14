BREAKING: EPCOT’s ‘Candlelight Processional’ Will Return!
Walt Disney World Resort has been FULL of news today! Today alone we have learned that Magic Kingdom Park is rolling out THREE new dessert parties in time for the new 50th Anniversary fireworks, “Disney Enchantment”. We also learned a special 50th Anniversary celebration will be held at the top of Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Two new dining packages are coming to EPCOT with fantastic viewing spots for the new nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious”. PLUS – over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, we’ve learned the show Finding Nemo – The Musical is being revamped for 2022. Whew! There has been a lot to take in as a Disney fan. But, Disney isn’t stopping there. That’s right, Disney has announced some holiday cheer by confirming that EPCOT’s beloved Candlelight Processional is RETURNING!www.disneydining.com
