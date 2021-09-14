CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

BREAKING: EPCOT’s ‘Candlelight Processional’ Will Return!

By Mike and Jamie Sylvester
disneydining.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalt Disney World Resort has been FULL of news today! Today alone we have learned that Magic Kingdom Park is rolling out THREE new dessert parties in time for the new 50th Anniversary fireworks, “Disney Enchantment”. We also learned a special 50th Anniversary celebration will be held at the top of Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Two new dining packages are coming to EPCOT with fantastic viewing spots for the new nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious”. PLUS – over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, we’ve learned the show Finding Nemo – The Musical is being revamped for 2022. Whew! There has been a lot to take in as a Disney fan. But, Disney isn’t stopping there. That’s right, Disney has announced some holiday cheer by confirming that EPCOT’s beloved Candlelight Processional is RETURNING!

www.disneydining.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

“I Needed to Urinate”: Woman Asked to Leave Disney Park For Her Behavior

There is one thing that most Disneyland visitors know to be fact — a day at Disneyland Resort can be long, hot, and exhausting. Between the crowds, the food, and having to wait in massive lines to ride some of your favorite attractions, Disneyland can really take it out of you. That can lead to Guests making decisions that they would not make under normal circumstances.
TRAVEL
Theme Park Insider

How October 1 Will Change Walt Disney World Visits Forever

September 18, 2021, 4:53 PM · October 1 isn't just the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Walt Disney World Resort. That also is the start date for a new operation at Disney that will change the way that people visit the world's most popular theme park resort. Starting...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week!

If you’re heading to Disney World soon, you’ll want to know what attractions and hotel areas will be unavailable during your trip!. We’re checking all the rides, hotels, and attractions around the parks to see what is going to be CLOSED in Disney World next week. For this coming week,...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
mynews13.com

Disney shares menu for Epcot’s new Space 220 restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has shared more details about Epcot’s new space-themed restaurant, including the menus. Space 220, a new space-themed restaurant, opens this month at Epcot. Disney has shared more details including a first look at the menu. The restaurant will feature a prix fixe menu for lunch...
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Six Stunning “Disney Fab 50” Sculptures Arrive Overnight at EPCOT

The countdown to Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, beginning October 1, continues! As Guests prepare for their spectacular Disney World vacation during the 18-month long celebration, Disney is putting all the pieces together for the grand celebration! Soon, we will have a chance to scavenger hunt through each theme Park including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom to virtually “collect” each golden Disney character sculpture on Instagram. The experience is called the “Disney Fab 50” character collection. Overnight, Walt Disney Imagineers were hard at work installing several character sculptures at EPCOT. Check out the stunning golden sculpture photos below!
TRAVEL
ComicBook

Beloved Drink Spot Returns to EPCOT

EPCOT welcomed visitors to the re-opening of a beloved drink spot that was shut down for two years as part of the park's ongoing major renovations. Club Cool has officially re-opened at EPCOT after a two year hiatus. The Coca-Cola-themed gift shop and drink station features both Coca-Cola branded merchandise and a fountain drink dispenser featuring Coke products from around the world. The revamped store features Coke drinks from Madagascar, Italy, the Dominican Republic, Korea, the Philippines, China, Russia, and Moldovia. Most importantly, the incredible bitter drink Beverly has made its glorious return to the park, giving a new generation of visitors an unpleasant surprise.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney World Resort#Nemo#Adventhealth#Covid#Cast
disneydining.com

Video of EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth Being Tested as Beacon of Magic

Testing is necessary as Walt Disney World Resort gears up for its 50th Anniversary celebration kicking off on October 1, 2021. With 18-months of excitement, Disney is making sure they have got it right with the needed testing once Guests have left the Park for the day. Magic Kingdom Park recently tested their new fireworks show, “Disney Enchantment” which caused a backstage fire and put a halt to the “Happily Ever After” fireworks the following night. Thankfully, all is back up and running now! Testing has also been spotted for EPCOT’s new nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious.” As of last night, a video captured EPCOT testing the new “Beacons of Magic” lights on the iconic Spaceship Earth.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
fox35orlando.com

EPCOT's 'Creations Shop' and 'Club Cool' get Sept. opening date

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A lot is happening at Walt Disney World's EPCOT theme park. Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride is holding passholder previews this month before officially opening on Oct. 1 for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary. But before then, EPCOT's Creations Shop and Club Cool will officially open...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
visitmickey.com

It's Coming Back!!! EPCOT - ‘Candlelight Processional’ Returns Nov. 26!

​As part of our Halfway to the Holidays celebration earlier this year, we shared a sneak peek of some of the magical experiences coming during a spectacular season of holiday joy during the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort. That wasn’t everything we have in store, though, and today we’re thrilled to share that the “Candlelight Processional” will be back this year, Nov. 26 – Dec. 30, as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth!
DISNEY
disneyfoodblog.com

BREAKING: Club Cool Opening DATE Announced for EPCOT!

EPCOT has been undergoing a BIG transformation for quite some time now. The project is coming along, with a new fountain in front of Spaceship Earth, reimagined Leave A Legacy displays at the entrance of the park, and new rides coming soon! As part of the changes, some EPCOT staples have closed to make way for new additions. Club Cool closed in 2019, but we found out earlier this year that a revitalized version of the fan-favorite spot is coming back to EPCOT. And we now know WHEN the new Club Cool will open!
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Try EPCOT’s New Remy Attraction – But Lower Your Expectations

Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration is under 25 days away! 18-months of fun celebrations kick off on October 1, 2021 – and we are eager to check out all Disney has to offer. Over at Magic Kingdom Parks, Disney is gearing up for their new nighttime spectacular, “Disney Enchantment” which is sure to wow the crowds as it lights up the sky, Cinderella Castle, and Main Street, U.S.A. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, colorful kites are preparing to take to the sky with the “Disney Kitetails” daytime show. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is preparing for the Tower of Terror to become one of the Beacon’s of Magic that we’re highly anticipating. But, the one Park probably dishing out the most 50th Anniversary excitement is EPCOT! Their newest attraction opening on October 1 in time for the 50th Anniversary, “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure”, is not the attraction we were hoping for to celebrate 50 years of magic.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

What Is Going On With EPCOT’s New Daytime Show?

For the 50th anniversary celebration at Walt Disney World Resort, many Disney fans are excited to see not just one but two new nighttime shows at both EPCOT and Magic Kingdom. At Magic Kingdom, things will be bigger than ever with the new Disney Enchantment show taking over Cinderella Castle. At EPCOT, Disney has been working hard to bring to life Harmonious, Disney’s most advanced and largest nighttime spectacular to date. Harmonious will use five barges on the World Showcase lagoon to tell its story, and although that is a nighttime show, there is also a daytime show that is meant to accompany it.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

First Look at the Sign for EPCOT’s Upcoming Creations Shop

We’ve been HIGHLY anticipating the new Creations Shop that will replace Mouse Gear in EPCOT when its construction is completed soon!. While we’ve already seen a sneak peek at themed merchandise collections that will pop up in the store, now we’ve got a few more details about what the Creations Shop will look like upon opening!
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

MORE Live Concerts Announced for EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival

There are a LOT of things happening around Walt Disney World in the coming weeks!. We’re in the middle of the Halloween season and the 50th Anniversary celebrations are about to kick off on October 1st. On top of that, the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is in full swing and Disney just announced more entertainment options for those who are visiting the festival this fall!
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Inside the Magic

EPCOT’s World Showcase Remains Deserted Despite Food & Wine Festival

Even though during the Walt Disney Company Q3 earnings call, it was mentioned that Disney World is still seeing a “strong per cap growth continue in the Park”, we have seen minimal crowds these last few weeks. In fact, I was visiting EPCOT last week and when in World Showcase,...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy