America’s “Hyder-Ally”: An Indian Sultan & the American Revolution
It’s April 8, 1782. The American Revolution is in its seventh year. Lieutenant Joshua Barney of the ragtag American revolutionary Continental Navy is covertly transporting five merchant ships in a convoy with three battleships. All of a sudden, a member of his crew spots three rapidly approaching British ships. They had been spotted! Putting the mission above all else, Barney orders two of his ships to retreat with the merchant ships. As he turns his lone ship around to fend off the assault, the name of his ship shines brightly in the morning sun.indiacurrents.com
