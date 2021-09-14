CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

America’s “Hyder-Ally”: An Indian Sultan & the American Revolution

By Ashir Rao
indiacurrents.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s April 8, 1782. The American Revolution is in its seventh year. Lieutenant Joshua Barney of the ragtag American revolutionary Continental Navy is covertly transporting five merchant ships in a convoy with three battleships. All of a sudden, a member of his crew spots three rapidly approaching British ships. They had been spotted! Putting the mission above all else, Barney orders two of his ships to retreat with the merchant ships. As he turns his lone ship around to fend off the assault, the name of his ship shines brightly in the morning sun.

indiacurrents.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

U.S. Allies Still Trust America

After the fall of Kabul last month, many observers of U.S. foreign policy concluded that America had lost interest in its allies, and that its allies had lost faith in America. An important development in Asia, however, serves as a powerful rebuttal of both arguments. The conventional wisdom in August...
FOREIGN POLICY
yourvalley.net

Daughters of the American Revolution promotes Constitution Week Sept. 17-23

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution — which has an Apache Trail Chapter in Apache Junction — urges Americans to reflect on the U.S. Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honor this foundational document of national governance. “There are two documents of paramount importance to American history:...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
Press-Republican

Fort Ticonderoga prepares for 250th anniversary of American Revolution

TICONDEROGA — With the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution approaching, Fort Ticonderoga just got its first America 250 Patriots Marker. The museum is developing plans and checking on partnerships at the state and national levels to mark this historic anniversary next year, fort Curator Dr. Matthew Keagle said. HISTORICAL...
TICONDEROGA, NY
indiacurrents.com

America Calling: A Ph.D.’s Memoir Champions a U.S. Education

Each fall, thousands of students arrive with dreams and two suitcases each, ready to study in colleges and universities all across America. They are international students that add $45 billion to the country’s economy annually. Then, surviving the peculiarities of American life, untangling the red tape, and managing the wait, many remain, often contributing to the country through job creation, innovation, and research. Dr. Rajika Bhandari was one of those students, and as she argues in her must-read book, America Calling: A Foreign Student in a Country of Possibility, the impact of international students on America is as substantial as the obstacles they face.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tipu Sultan
colemantoday.com

Daughters of the American Revolution, Captain William Buckner Chapter, to Meet Saturday

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honor this foundational document of national governance. The DAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate September 17–23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on August 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law #915. The celebration’s goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Ocean#Americans#Continental Navy#British#The East India Company#Maratha Confederacy#The Armies Of France#Mysorean French#French Mysorean#Russian#Nazis#Mysoreans#Hyder Ally#Fair American
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
news8000.com

Operation Allies Welcome launches website to support Afghan refugees, inform Americans

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) — Operation Allies Welcome launched a website today, providing resources for refugees and the Americans looking to help them. Welcome.US, a one-stop-shop style website, provides information and volunteer opportunities for the community, and resources for refugees. It also offers answers to frequently asked questions about the refugee’s vetting and resettlement processes.
FORT MCCOY, WI
New Haven Register

Washington Institute of American Indian Studies holding clambake

WASHINGTON — Every September the Institute for American Indian Studies hosts a traditional clambake, called From Earth to Sea. This year’s event will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Riverwalk Pavilion, 11a School St., Washington Depot. Socially distanced tables will be provided under a large open-air pavilion....
ROCKY HILL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
World War II
TheDailyBeast

Taliban Gives OK for 200 Americans and Allies to Leave Kabul

The Taliban interim government has given approval for around 200 people—of whom as many as 150 are American citizens—along with other foreign nationals to finally depart on a commercial Qatari flight to Doha on Thursday, according to the Associated Press. The surprise clearance comes just two days after the ruling militant group named its interim government, made up of old-guard ethnic Pashtun men who have a proven history of violence and misogyny.
POLITICS
Washington Times

Feebleminded Joe Biden’s impact on America’s allies

President Biden has confidently asserted that our allies have not reacted negatively to the debacle he created in withdrawing our troops from Afghanistan. He said, “I have seen no question of our credibility from our allies around the world…Matter of fact, the exact opposite.”. As a matter of fact, what...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Birmingham Star

American citizens, Afghan allies stuck at Mazar-i-Sharif ai

Washington [US], September 6 (ANI): American citizens and Afghan allies are stuck at Mazar-i-Sharif airport in Afghanistan as the Taliban are not clearing six airplanes to depart, a US lawmaker said. "(The Taliban) are not clearing the airplanes to depart. They've sat at the airport for the last couple of...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Veterans react to breaking news that 200 Americans, allies flying out of Kabul

Founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Paul Rieckhoff, and Headstrong Project Executive Director, Zach Iscol, joined Stephanie Ruhle to respond to breaking news that the Taliban is allowing 200 Americans and allies to depart Afghanistan. They also share what they're doing to support Afghans following the U.S. withdrawal and reflect on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.Sept. 9, 2021.
MILITARY
case.edu

“Until Justice Be Done: America’s First Civil Rights Movement, from the Revolution to Reconstruction,” featuring historian Kate Masur

All Case Western Reserve University community members are invited to attend the lecture “Until Justice Be Done: America’s First Civil Rights Movement, from the Revolution to Reconstruction” featuring Kate Masur, author and professor of history at Northwestern University. This lecture, drawn from Masur’s new book, will discuss the broad-based northern...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newslj.com

Love America, Love Americans

Was it the Towers falling? Or the planes plowing into buildings? Or do you remember the anguish, terror and confusion - on your TV screen and also in your heart?. I can remember all of those things — vividly — but none of them dominates my memory of that day.
SOCIETY
palmbeachillustrated.com

Rohi’s Readery Leads a Revolution

If a space could welcome you with open arms, Rohi’s Readery would do just that. At this children’s bookstore in West Palm Beach’s Rosemary Square, a “Revolutionary Readers” sign blazes in orange neon over shelves lined with books like Ho’onani Hula Warrior, I Am Enough, Curls, Sakamoto’s Swim Club, Chocolate Me!, and Rainbow: A First Book of Pride. Children gaze up at the titles, pull tomes to their chests, and plunk down on stuffed animal–laden nooks or a kid-sized stage. For those who need help sounding out the words, Pranati “Pranoo” Kumar Skomra is there in her signature pin-clad bucket hat. She punctuates the stories with hand gestures as she reads, a tendency inherited from her Konkani ancestors. She’s spent the last decade honing her voices, perfecting her dances, and cementing her passion for educating—and captivating—young readers. Their eyes never leave her.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy