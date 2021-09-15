CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj & Piers Morgan Get in Heated Twitter Battle Following Vaccine Controversy

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicki Minaj and Piers Morgan have been duking it out via Twitter on Tuesday (Sept. 14) after the English broadcaster chimed in to her controversial vaccine posts. On Monday, the rapper revealed that she skipped the 2021 Met Gala due to its vaccine requirement and further explained how she was opting out of getting the jab until she conducts more research herself. Within her viral tweets about the vaccine, Minaj also shared a story about how one of her cousins suffered from adverse side effects after being vaccinated in her native Trinidad.

Paul Meeker
5d ago

The argument is about body autonomy vs. bullying by the government. If this was about abortion and not Covid, the left would fully support her. You can't have it both ways, unvaccinated people don't kill vaccinated people.

Joe81
5d ago

I "used" to NOT be a fan of Nicki, but she's earning my respect for standing up for what's right in the United States. 👍

Tony El-Ashaad
5d ago

Good for her...she even went after MSDNC's Joy Reid for pushing this vaccine nonsense

