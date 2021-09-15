Nicki Minaj & Piers Morgan Get in Heated Twitter Battle Following Vaccine Controversy

Nicki Minaj and Piers Morgan have been duking it out via Twitter on Tuesday (Sept. 14) after the English broadcaster chimed in to her controversial vaccine posts. On Monday, the rapper revealed that she skipped the 2021 Met Gala due to its vaccine requirement and further explained how she was opting out of getting the jab until she conducts more research herself. Within her viral tweets about the vaccine, Minaj also shared a story about how one of her cousins suffered from adverse side effects after being vaccinated in her native Trinidad.