State approves $600M in borrowing for North Carolina municipalities

The second annual State of North Carolina Virtual Career Expo will welcome jobseekers interested in careers in state government from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The online format will allow attendees to connect via computer, tablet or smartphone with recruiters from more than two dozen state agencies and the UNC System from the convenience and safety of their own home.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO