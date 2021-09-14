CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State approves $600M in borrowing for North Carolina municipalities

By Nyamekye Daniel
KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Charlotte is poised to borrow more than $100 million for public safety and housing development projects. North Carolina's Local Government Commission (LGC) unanimously approved Charlotte’s plan Tuesday to borrow nearly $125 million for police and fire stations, a police helicopter and to fund other capital improvement projects. The Charlotte Housing Authority also received unanimous approval to borrow more than $40 million in bonds for two multiple-family housing developments.

As tourists flock to Iowa’s state parks in record numbers, the park system struggles to sustain adequate funding from the state, despite being a major contributor to its economy and an escape for Iowans amidst a global pandemic, an investigation by IowaWatch has found. Iowa’s park system is one of...
