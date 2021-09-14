CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

CATL Gains on USD2.1 Billion Plan to Boost Lithium Battery Output

By Liao Shumin
yicaiglobal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Sept. 14 -- Contemporary Amperex Technology’s shares jumped after the Chinese battery giant revealed a plan to invest CNY13.5 billion (USD2.1 billion) in a new production base to improve its lithium battery output. Shares of CATL [SHE:300750] rose as much as 7.5 percent to CNY540.67 (USD83.85) in the...

www.yicaiglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Ford invests $50 million into EV battery supply chain company Redwood Materials

Ford Motor Co. said it has invested $50 million in lithium-ion battery supply chain company Redwood Materials, as the companies announced Wednesday they were teaming up to build out a U.S. battery supply chain and battery recycling for electric vehicles. Ford's stock rose 0.6% in premarket trading. The companies said "closing the loop," in which materials used to make batteries are recycled and used again, will lower costs and reduce reliance on imports and mining raw materials. "Creating a U.S. circular supply chain is a major step toward making battery electric vehicles sustainable, accessible and affordable for more Americans," the companies said in a statement. Automaker Ford said the investment in Redwood Materials is part of its plan to invest more than $30 billion in electrification through 2025. Ford's stock has dropped 14.4% over the past three months through Tuesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have slumped 16.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 2.5%.
BUSINESS
mining-technology.com

China’s XTC unveils plans for $1.6bn lithium battery materials project

China-based XTC New Energy Materials is planning to invest at least $1.55bn (CNY10bn) in a lithium battery materials project in Sichuan province. The project involves the construction of a facility capable of producing 100,000tpa of lithium iron phosphate and 60,000tpa of ternary materials, according to Reuters. A related letter of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Battery#Catl#Chinese
investing.com

Ford Gains as Demand for F-150 Lightning Outpaces Capacity, Firm to Boost Output

Investing.com – Ford Motor stock (NYSE:F) rose 1% Thursday as the company said it will boost output and add jobs to meet demand for its all-electric truck F-150 Lightning. The company said it has taken more than 150,000 reservations for the trucks to date. The vehicle will be one of the mainstays of Ford’s EV play.
ECONOMY
mining.com

CATL said to be mystery bidder for Canada’s Millennial Lithium

A bidding war is heating up for Canadian miner Millennial Lithium Corp. as Chinese firms compete to secure key elements needed for electric-vehicle batteries. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s largest maker of EV batteries, is the mystery suitor behind a C$377 million ($298 million) offer for Vancouver-based Millennial, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.
BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

Sokon’s NEV Unit to Buy 50 GWh of Batteries From CATL Over Next Five Years

(Yicai Global) Sept. 13 -- The new energy vehicle arm of Sokon Industry Group has agreed to purchase 10-gigawatt hours of electric car batteries a year from battery making giant Contemporary Amperex Technology over the next five years to ensure stable supply, the Chinese auto manufacturer said on Sept. 11.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
yicaiglobal.com

UK’s Merlin, Partners Clinch USD108 Million Land Deal for Shanghai Legoland

(Yicai Global) Sept. 22 -- A joint venture between Britain's Merlin Entertainments, Chinese conglomerate CMC, and an investment company of the family of the founder of the Lego Group have secured land to build a Legoland in Shanghai amid two other ongoing Lego projects in China. The JV called Shanghai...
WORLD
pv-magazine.com

Rosatom identifies location for 3 GWh lithium-ion battery factory

Russian state-owned Rosatom State Nuclear Energy (Rosatom) has announced it will build its 3 GWh lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Kaliningrad, in Russia's province of the same name, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania along the Baltic coast. Originally planned to have a capacity of 2 GWh, the factory is expected...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yicaiglobal.com

China Will End Some Spending Limits to Boost Slowing Consumption, NDRC Says

(Yicai Global) Sept. 16 -- China will lift some spending restrictions to revive slowing consumption amid serious flood damage and new outbreaks of Covid-19, according to the nation’s top economic planning body. The National Development and Reform Commission will lift administrative restrictions on consumer purchases and relax controls on the...
RETAIL
yicaiglobal.com

Faraday Future Takes Over 400 Pre-Orders in China for Luxury EV FF91

(Yicai Global) Sept. 22 -- Faraday Future, the US electric car startup set up by Chinese businessman Jia Yueting, has received over 400 pre-orders for its flagship model the FF91 just two months after raising the funds it needs to start mass production through a backdoor listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange, The Paper reported.
CARS
yicaiglobal.com

Luckin Coffee Gains After Reaching USD187 Million Settlement With Investors

(Yicai Global) Sept. 22 -- Luckin Coffee’s shares rose after the Chinese coffee store chain, which was fined USD180 million by US regulators in December for faking sales, said it had settled a USD187 million class action lawsuit and returned to normal financial reporting. Luckin Coffee [OTCMKTS: LKNCY], whose stock...
BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

China Strategic Gains as Investment Firm Dumps Evergrande NEV Stock

(Yicai Global) Sept. 22 -- Shares in China Strategic Holdings bounced up yesterday after the longterm investor in the China Evergrande Group said that it is preparing to sell its entire stake in the real estate giant's new energy vehicle arm whose stock has crashed 90 percent since the end of June as the carmaker is swept up in the parent firm’s debt crisis.
STOCKS
yicaiglobal.com

Chinese Shipbuilders' More Than Tripled 2021 Orders Fail to Excite Investors

(Yicai Global) Sept. 17 -- Chinese shipbuilding companies have more than tripled their order volumes in the first eight months of this year amid green upgrades in the thriving maritime transport sector. But their gains are not similarly promising. From January to August, the number of new ship orders in...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Tianqi Lithium revives plans for Hong Kong listing

* Shenzhen-listed Tianqi had sought $1 bln HK flotation in 2018. * Revival comes as lithium prices surge on rebounding EV demand. * Tianqi's market cap is around $30 bln, Refinitiv Eikon data show. (Adds detail, background) By Tom Daly Sept 13 (Reuters) - Tianqi Lithium's board of directors have...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy