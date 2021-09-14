Raheem Mostert Announces Season-Ending Knee Surgery

From bad to worse.

Raheem Mostert has announced that he will be undergoing season-ending knee surgery. What was initially believed to be just an eight-week recovery process now puts Mostert on the shelf for the entirety of the 2021 season.

As a response to Mostert being out for the year, the 49ers have signed former Lions running back Kerryon Johnson to the practice squad, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This may have well been the last that time Mostert will have donned the uniform of the San Francisco 49ers. The team already has a young stable of running backs who are ready to take the reigns. Elijah Mitchell already looks like a capable player that Kyle Shanahan can rely upon. And while Trey Sermon has yet to strut his stuff, he is still a player that the 49ers are going to utilize the rest of the way.

For Mostert, this is another year in which his season is ended by injuries. He has all the talent in the world to be a top starting running back, but it looks like he doesn't have the body to sustain that. Remember, when he exploded and made a name for himself in 2019, he didn't take off until a third of the season was left. Before that, he was a special teams player who saw offensive reps sparingly.

This now makes the Week 1 win against the Lions feel a little worse. To lose two prominent starters in Jason Verrett and Mostert for the year is deflating. However, this does not derail the 49ers. If there is one area they can overcome due to a starter being out it is running back. Mitchell had his coming out party and surely the rest of the backs like JaMycal Hasty can do enough to be effective.

It is a shame to see Mostert injured again, especially when he was once again poised for a brilliant year.