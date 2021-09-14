Fantasy Focus: Walker Tennessee Ranger
The Losada goes a little slower gets the nod this week, leading the round with a score of 98 points. BL4CKnRED still leads overall, extending their advantage to 46 points. Tim Melia (SKC, $7.5) kept a clean sheet and scored 10 points, leading the position. Just behind him was a trio of guys with a clean sheet and 9 points — Nick Marsman (MIA, $6.8), Stefan Frei (SEA, $8.8), and Przemysu0142aw Tyton (CIN, $5.3). For D.C., Jon Kempin ($4.8) scored 3 points.www.chatsports.com
