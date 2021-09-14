CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Gold and silver higher

By The Associated Press, AP
kdow.biz
 6 days ago

The September gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1804.70 an ounce – up $12.70. The current silver contract on the "NYMEX" closed at $23.84 an ounce – up nine cents.

kdow.biz

Comments / 0

Related
schiffgold.com

Gold and Silver Both Drain from Comex Inventory

This analysis focuses on gold and silver within the Comex/CME futures exchange. See the article What is the Comex? for more detail. The charts and tables below specifically analyze the physical stock data at the Comex to show the physical movement of metal into and out of Comex vaults. Registered...
MARKETS
kitco.com

What the constitution really says about gold and silver

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM's Jeff Christian discusses what a 'fiat currency' is, and how gold shares the same price-determining characteristics as national currencies. He then discusses the reasons why gold and silver are NOT money under the terms of the U.S. Constitution, on the 234th anniversary of the Constitutional Congress adjourning, explaining the misunderstandings related to Article One, Section Ten, and explaining currency as defined in Article One, Section Eight.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold and silver trade like all markets

Too many people get involved with markets on a tick-by-tick basis. Watching markets minute to minute, tick by tick, is the number one reason for failure among traders. I get too many emails telling me that I’m wrong; markets are manipulated or gold, silver and platinum can only go up.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Price pressure on gold, silver, as charts turn more bearish

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Thursday. Gold prices hit...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Nymex
kdow.biz

Dollar higher

The U.S. dollar is higher against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.27 Canadian dollars, up from late Wednesday. And the dollar is trading at 19.94 Mexican pesos, also up from late Wednesday.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Gold Price and Silver Forecast Remains Challenging; Levels to Watch

• Gold is trading around the 200-day moving average. The handle on gold has been difficult lately, with it taking a hard dive from resistance and then almost immediately firming up. The thinking was after the September 7 spill that we would see more follow through to the downside. With...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver down on technical selling, upbeat U.S. report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are are lower in midday U.S. trading Wednesday. Some technical selling...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Gold, Silver, and Copper Could Be Vessels for Green Energy

Quantum chemists believe that gold, silver, and copper could be promising candidates for hydrogen storage. This has huge implications for green energy, as hydrogen is incredibly volatile and challenging to store at ambient temperatures. Dr. Cristina Trujillo, a research fellow at Trinity College Dublin’s School of Chemistry, said in an interview with phys.org, “Among the greatest challenges facing humanity is the growing need to stop global warming… For decades now many research groups across the world have put their efforts into this issue. One of the most studied alternatives has been hydrogen as a clean and CO2-free energy source, but it presents multiple problems due to its reactivity, and low density and stability. Our contribution here—made via quantum chemistry techniques—has been to show that gold, silver and copper hydride complexes are very likely to effectively retain hydrogen in a stable manner. We hope that this work will have multiple applications in time to come.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
kitco.com

Gold, silver and platinum headed lower

The metals remain about as ugly as it gets, the patterns are weak and there is no volume. This morning we have reversed gold to the short side, joining silver that we trade and platinum, which we don’t (due to lack of liquidity. Gold continues to rotate around the mean and has traded low enough to reverse.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold and silver market update, the hunts, and other questions

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM's Jeff Christian discusses CPM's shorter term outlook for gold and silver, before responding to some investor questions and comments. He discusses the critical differences between the Hunt brothers' investing in silver in the 1970s and the efforts to publicly collude to squeeze the silver market this year. He also explains why both investors and people foolish enough to think they can 'queeze' the silver market should more efficiently buy from reputable dealers rather than taking delivery through futures contracts. Finally, he discusses hedging and the operations of futures markets.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Americas Gold and Silver recalls workers, commences Cosalá re-opening

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company reported it began recalling its workers as of September 11, 2021 and commenced re-opening the operation...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Oil prices spike higher, gold stable

When one looks back at oil’s price volatility over last week, what stands out is the short-term gnomes rush from one side of the range to the other on a daily basis. So, despite a lot of intra-day noise, prices really went nowhere last week. Friday was much the same, the rally almost exactly unwinding the falls of the day before as the theme of the day became Hurricane Ida disrupted US production, despite no one really caring about the previous session. Nobody is better at fitting the most esoteric news stories to fit/justify the price action than oil markets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Gold in an up trend, silver in a downtrend both are miserable

For our regular readers, you know we trade with the trend of our proprietary algorithm but always accumulate physical, gold, silver, and platinum. The recent action in metals has been awful, making the trading tough. However, the lower prices make the accumulation of physical metals attractive. Platinum has made new...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities. Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities heading into weekly open. Updated trade levels on the US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Crude Oil, Bitcoin and more!. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold, silver see steady price action ahead of U.S. inflation report

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are not trading far from unchanged in early U.S. dealings Friday. Focus of the marketplace to end the trading week is on the U.S. producer price index report for August, which is seen coming in at up 0.6% from July. October gold futures were last up $0.60 at $1,798.40. December Comex silver was last up $0.013 at $24.19 an ounce.
BUSINESS
twollow.com

What Percentage Of An Investment Portfolio Should Be Gold & Silver?

It can seem like a nightmare when entering into the world of investment for the first time, with so many opportunities and tips, not to mention the terminology. You would likely have many questions and will quickly discover that gold is the best performer. However, you shouldn’t invest all of your wealth into this shiny yellow metal. It’s always best to diversify your portfolio.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver slightly up; bulls keep slight technical edge

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are slightly higher in midday U.S. trading Thursday, on some perceived...
MARKETS
Silicon Republic

Green hydrogen? TCD study opts for gold, silver and copper

Researchers at TCD are looking at using gold, silver and copper as a way of storing hydrogen energy in a more stable form. As the climate crisis continues to worsen, scientists around the world are trying to figure out how to best transition to green energy. Some are betting on fusion power while others are trying to make strides with hydrogen energy. Not everyone is convinced that hydrogen is a straight-forward solution, however.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Price gains for gold, silver as bargain buyers step in

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, on some perceived...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy