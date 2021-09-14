CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Lake, CO

Grand Lake to host EV event this month

By Sky-Hi News staff report news@skyhinews.com
skyhinews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public is invited to attend the Grand Lake Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive event from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 28th at 1026 Park Avenue, behind the basketball court. This event will feature information on electric vehicles, charging stations, clean-air benefits, cost-savings and local, regional and state electric vehicle incentives, as well as an opportunity to test drive a variety of new electric vehicle models. The event is part of Colorado’s effort to put 940,000 light-duty EVs on the road by 2030.

www.skyhinews.com

