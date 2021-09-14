Situation 805: “Talking to my preteen about the birds and the bees!”
Good morning! Hi guys! So excited to write in. I am part of a 1st time mom’s group were we share parenting advice, plan activities, and have play dates. Our kids are all 11 & 12 year olds. Well a mom in our group asked about the birds and the bees and when it’s important to speak to our kids about it. I dreaded this moment for ever! Some of the moms are very open about what they tell their kids. I haven’t gotten asked any questions yet. My son is going to be 12 soon. Should I be concerned? Should I wait till he asks me? Should I initiate the conversation? and how much information is appropriate for a boy his age? It’s important he is informed, but I don’t want to scare or overwhelm him with information. I would really like to hear other mother’s opinions. Being a single mother of a teen/pre-teen is something I’m not prepared for, but I knew was going to happen, and now it’s happening!!www.957thebeatfm.com
